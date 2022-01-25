RiverFront Investment Holdings Group Announces Minority Ownership in and Enterprise Agreement with ETF Action, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va. and DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewing data analytics and ETF research as core competencies to its investment process, research capabilities, and continued growth, RiverFront Investment Holdings Group, LLC ("RiverFront Holdings"), the holding company for Riverfront Investment Group ("RiverFront"), announced today its purchase of a minority ownership interest in ETF Action, Inc. ("ETF Action"). The agreement includes a three-year ETF Action enterprise license for RiverFront. This strategic and financial partnership increases RiverFront's capabilities as a builder of ETF model portfolios and seeks to improve its communication effectiveness to RiverFront's financial advisor clients.

ETF Action (PRNewswire)

"We have known and worked with Mike Akins and his team at ETF Action for many years. We are impressed with the research and ETF model portfolio platform they have designed and built," said Peter Quinn, Riverfront's President and CEO. "We believe this strategic partnership will significantly enhance our ability to partner with financial advisors and independent RIAs across the industry."

"The opportunity to partner with RiverFront and integrate their distinctive model portfolios onto ETF Action's rapidly evolving technology platform is a game changer for our vision to redefine the interaction advisors have with model portfolios," said Mike Akins, ETF Action's CEO and founding partner. "One of our guiding principles at ETF Action is 'every portfolio should tell a story', and we are beyond excited to demonstrate the role technology has to play in that process by partnering with RiverFront to showcase their dynamic, disciplined, and transparent investment process."

ABOUT ETF ACTION: ETF Action was founded in 2018 to simplify and expand investing by delivering best-in-class technology to financial professionals through a user-friendly cloud-based platform. Popular platform features include: quickly navigate and research markets to formulate ideas and align (select) investments via powerful data mapping tools; design, build and showcase portfolios in the interactive model marketplace; create custom stock portfolios (direct indexes) leveraging reverse screening functionality; and building custom (white-label), client facing reports. Learn more at etfaction.com.

ABOUT RIVERFRONT: RiverFront Investment Group is a global asset manager focused on Process over Prediction — a dynamic investment approach driven by a systematic, repeatable methodology. The firm provides flexible, risk-managed solutions for a range of investment objectives and risk tolerances. RiverFront is affiliated with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), member FINRA/SIPC, from its minority ownership interest in RiverFront. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC, the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser. Learn more at riverfrontig.com.

Media Contacts

Loretta Mock

Rally Point Media Strategist for RiverFront Investment Group

loretta.mock@rallypoint.pr

646 726 7886

Opinions expressed are current as of the date shown and are subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results and diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss. All investments carry some level of risk, including loss of principal. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.

Information or data shown or used in this material was received from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy is not guaranteed.

This report does not provide recipients with information or advice that is sufficient on which to base an investment decision. This report does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or need of any particular client and may not be suitable for all types of investors. Recipients should consider the contents of this report as a single factor in making an investment decision. Additional fundamental and other analyses would be required to make an investment decision about any individual security identified in this report.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC ("RiverFront"), is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or expertise. Any discussion of specific securities is provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any individual security mentioned. RiverFront is affiliated with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), member FINRA/SIPC, from its minority ownership interest in RiverFront. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC ("RIHG"), the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser. RIHG is also a minority owner of ETF Action, Inc. and therefore, RiverFront and ETF Action are affiliated entities. To review other risks and more information about RiverFront, please visit the website at www.riverfrontig.com and the Form ADV, Part 2A. Copyright ©2022 RiverFront Investment Group. All Rights Reserved. ID 1976333

RiverFront Investment Group and Strategas Asset Management are pleased to announce the launch of the RiverFront Strategas Policy Opportunities Portfolio, now available in the RiverFront suite of investment solutions. (PRNewsfoto/RiverFront Investment Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RiverFront Investment Group, LLC; ETF Action, Inc