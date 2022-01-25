RW3 CultureWizard Expanded Leadership Team Reflects Its Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW3 CultureWizard, the New York based global inclusion and intercultural learning organization, announces the promotion of 4 key executives to Vice President, which reflects the company's dynamic growth:

Joshua Sturtevant , Vice President of Strategic Development

Sean Dubberke , Vice President of Learning

Amanda Ward , Vice President of Client Service

Jorge Vargas , Vice President of Business Development

Between them, they have over 40 years of history with the company and will be joining Charlene Solomon, President and Michael Schell, CEO, in leading the company into its third decade.

Joshua has been in the company for 15 years, leading and increasing the capabilities of the technology team and directing product development strategy as Chief Technology Officer. As VP of Strategic Development, he also oversees RW3's growth activities and expansion of our new Advisory Services practice.

Sean, VP of Learning, leads the CultureWizard LIVE blended learning practice and manages RW3's robust global network of facilitators. Sean, who joined the company in 2008, plays a pivotal leadership role in course creation and content development. He is also responsible for the validation and reliability testing of RW3's psychometric assessments.

Amanda, VP of Client Service, joined RW3 in 2013 to establish its Client Service Department and provide outstanding support to its client companies and end users. Leads our team of professionals who provide proactive support to ensure that learning platforms and courses are appropriate and targeted to evolving needs and goals.

Jorge joined RW3 in 2016 and enhanced the company's sales structure and product strategy. Under his direction the company has grown significantly. In addition, Jorge is a subject matter expert and conducts public webinars that focus on global diversity and inclusion.

RW3 CultureWizard provides digital and instructor-led training to over 250 of the world's leading organizations and over 5 million end users. The firm has recently introduced an Advisory Consulting practice. Using data analytics, we work with clients to define, measure, and achieve their global inclusion and diversity objectives.

