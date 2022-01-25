Shoptalk Announces The Shoptalk ATLIS Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 Shoptalk, the leading U.S. event for the retail industry, has announced the creation of The Shoptalk ATLIS Awards, a program to recognize retailers' achievements in transformation, leadership and impact on sustainability. Bain & Company, the global management consulting firm and longtime sustainability leader, is partnering on the program creation and selection of winners in 2022.

Twenty five U.S.-based retailers will be recognized as finalists at Shoptalk 2022 (March 27-30, Las Vegas) across five categories, with an overall winner selected in each category. The categories are: waste reduction, carbon emission reduction, fair sourcing, consumer health and wellness and diversity and inclusion.

Judges include Luciana Batista, Partner, Bain & Company; Boma Brown-West, Director, EDF+ Business, Environmental Defense Fund; Jordan Chamberlain, Climate Solutions Director, Persefoni; Andrea D'Arcy, Partner, Bain & Company; Sasha Duchnowski, Partner, Bain & Company; Cate Hight, Expert Partner, Sustainability & Carbon Transition, Bain & Company; Dr. Yu Ma, Associate Professor, McGill University; Fernando Martins, Expert Partner, Bain & Company; Elyse Rosenblum, Founder & Managing Director, Grads of Life; Louis Roy, CEO, Optel; and Aditya Siroya, Co-Founder, rePurpose Global.

"The retail industry has a pivotal role to play in making the world a better place by setting new standards for sustainability, customer health and wellness, and diversity and inclusion," says Rebecca Sausner, general manager, Shoptalk and Groceryshop. "Shoptalk is eager to shine a light on the impressive achievements retailers' are making in these areas, with hopes of showcasing role models for transformation for the entire industry."

The awards will recognize initiatives launched or results achieved in the past two years. Video submissions that outline the goals of the program, how it was executed and its achievements will be accepted through February 18, 2022. Finalists will be invited to attend an awards ceremony and ATLIS breakfast at Shoptalk 2022, and their videos will be showcased for all attendees at the event.

The ATLIS awards program fulfills a core mission of Hyve Group plc, parent company of Shoptalk, to promote ESG values both in its own industry and in the communities it serves with market-leading events like Shoptalk.

"Our events have a unique opportunity to spark conversations and build momentum around important topics such as sustainability and inclusion. Our customers are doing amazing work and the ATLIS awards will not only celebrate those projects that are making a difference, but also inspire others within the Shoptalk community to lead the change," says Nikki Griffiths, ESG Director of Hyve Events.

The retail industry has made significant strides in its efforts to address issues like waste reduction, emissions reduction, fair sourcing and diversity and inclusion. But there is much more work to be done.

"Bain & Company is thrilled to be the inaugural partner with Shoptalk on its ATLIS Awards," said Bain & Company senior partner Luciana Batista, the firm's global lead for ESG in Retail. "Sustainability and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion have been longtime pillars of our consulting work, and we are proud to support a program recognizing the transformational initiatives retailers and CPGs are implementing."

For more information on Shoptalk's ATLIS Awards, please visit https://shoptalk.com/atlis

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail's best and fastest growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. For five years, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com and www.shoptalkeurope.com .

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

