UH Law Center's Juvenile and Children's Advocacy Project and CenterPoint Energy's Legal Department Join Forces on a Juvenile Record-sealing Initiative

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile and Children's Advocacy Project (JCAP) at the University of Houston Law Center today announced its first corporate partnership with CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy's legal department, as well as outside counsel, are working with JCAP on a on pro bono juvenile record-sealing program. The program's goal is to improve the lives of young individuals so that they no longer encounter barriers when they apply to college, enlist in the military, obtain financial aid, secure housing, request other public benefits, or seek employment.

"As a leading advocate for juvenile justice in the Houston area, JCAP extends its gratitude to CenterPoint Energy for its incredible support of this critical work," said Katya Dow, founder and legal programs director, JCAP and professor of practice at UH Law Center.

CenterPoint Energy's legal team includes attorneys Monica Karuturi, Shane Kimzey, Pooja Amin, John Price, Stephanie Bundage, Mickey Moon, Shannon Terry, Darrell Williams and several staff members who are providing pro bono juvenile record-sealing services for families in Harris County.

CenterPoint's outside counsel, Cynthia Mabry and Rob Shearer of Akin Gump; Christy Ho, Brooksie Boutet, Xperanza Uviedo, Joel Montgomery, and Tien Hunter of Shipley Snell Montgomery; and Jim Barkley and Tyler Murray of Baker Botts are also providing support to represent juvenile clients referred by JCAP and Houston Volunteer Lawyers.

CenterPoint Energy's legal department also provided funding for the development of education and outreach tools to enhance JCAP's ability to increase its impact in the greater Houston area.

About the Juvenile and Children's Advocacy Project

Since 2014, the Juvenile and Children's Advocacy Project at UH Law Center has devoted its energy to passionately advocating for juvenile justice. JCAP's mission is to reduce juvenile crime and delinquency and improve the long-term educational success rates and life outcomes for socially and economically disadvantaged juveniles. JCAP is a notable presence in the Houston community, celebrating strong alliances with the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department, the Harris County Youth Collective, Harris County Public Defenders' Office, and the Houston Rescue and Restore Coalition. JCAP also has a seat at the Texas Supreme Court Children's Commission Dual Status Task Force.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

