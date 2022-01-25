VERSUSGAME LANDS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SNAPCHAT

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VersusGame , a mobile gaming platform that allows its current base of 20 million players to profit from their knowledge and predictions about pop culture, entertainment, and sports, today announced a new partnership with Snapchat. This strategic partnership will give VersusGame an expansive reach and access to Snapchat's audience of over 293 million daily users. Furthermore, Snapchat's users will now be able to more easily tap into the more than $17 million dollars that have already been awarded through the VersusGame platform.

"We are excited about this partnership with Snapchat. VersusGame is first in pop culture gaming and Snapchat is number one with millennials in representing one of the top three apps in the world," said John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame. "This collaboration couldn't be more perfect, and we are beyond ecstatic to welcome Snapchat to the VersusGame Family!"

Snapchat, also known as Snap Inc, was founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel, Reggie Brown, and Bobby Murphy, while students at Stanford University. A visual social media platform where users have the ability to share fleeting pictures and videos, it's become a social media giant boasting growth at a rate of 23 percent each year.

Some of the unique benefits to this partnership include…

Snapchat users will be able to play games without leaving the app.

Once users are taken away from an app, oftentimes they get distracted and it could take a while to get back on. Not to mention, the different ads created to sway users to different sites. It's proven to be more lucrative for developers to find unique ways to keep their people glued into their app for a richer engagement experience.

Snap users can create games and share them to their snap community.

It's important that apps stay current with the up and coming trends. One important trend is "earn to play". With the ability to create games and share them, the snap community will be able to monetize their content using VersusGame. This sweetens the app attraction. Who doesn't want to win money while staying connected to VersusGame through Snapchat!

Snap users can plug directly into pop culture and all things entertainment.

With millennials, pop culture and today's top celebrities are main attractions when it comes to social and gaming apps. VersusGame has proven this to be true with numerous celebrities currently using the number one predictions app such as; Jason Derulo, Kevin Hart, Noah Beck, David Dobrik, Sway House, and Scooter Braun to name a few. With the app's celebrity power, this new partnership will allow Snapchat users the opportunity to be on the same platform and have direct access to some of the entertainers they love. Not to mention, the ability to stay current with and predict the outcome of popular events like the MTV Music Awards, Crypto and NFT game/trends, The VMAs, NBA games, and more.

The Snapchat partnership with VersusGame will launch immediately. Join the movement by downloading the VersusGame Predict and Win! app now. It's simple. You can win cash by predicting pop culture, sporting events, or entertainment. With 20 million players, and 17 million dollars given away to date, people are becoming addicted to the fun!

About VersusGame. (https://versusgame.com/)

VersusGame is a worldwide entertainment pop culture gaming app where it allows users to put money on current topics about pop culture, sports, entertainment, food, and more. This is the number one prediction app in the world that levels the playing field by allowing consumers to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has continued to grow exponentially, with over 17 million dollars given away and 20 million current players.

About Snapchat. (https://www.snapchat.com/)

Snapchat is a popular social app that empowers people to express themselves, live in the moment, explore the world, and have fun together. Users can share pictures and videos that are meant to disappear after they're viewed. It's one of the easiest and quickest ways to communicate the full scope of human emotions with friends without pressure to be popular, pretty, or perfect. Since it hit the scene in 2011, it continues to experience substantial growth.

