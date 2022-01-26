Alex Faynberg appointed Division President, Chubb Workplace Benefits

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that Alex Faynberg has been appointed Division President, Chubb Workplace Benefits. In this new role, Mr. Faynberg will be responsible for overall growth and profitability of the business. He will report to Richard L. Williams, Jr., President of Combined Insurance, a Chubb company.

As one of the nation's fastest-growing voluntary benefits worksite carriers over the last several years, Chubb Workplace Benefits (CWB) provides a portfolio of streamlined solutions tailored for mid-to-large size businesses and the brokers who serve them. CWB products are underwritten and administered by Combined Insurance.

Mr. Faynberg brings more than two decades of experience to this new role. Prior to this appointment, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary for both Chubb's North America Accident and Health (A&H) business and Combined Insurance, which is recognized as a leading provider of individual supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the United States and Canada.

"Alex is a trusted executive, and has an exceptional track record of success, and a resolute commitment to our clients and customers," said Mr. Williams. "His comprehensive expertise and forward-thinking leadership are ideal for this role as we accelerate our business strategies to deliver employee benefits solutions and support that meet the needs of a dynamic and growing market."

"This is an exciting time to lead Chubb Workplace Benefits, as we sharpen our ability to offer clients and partners a competitive advantage through our broad range of products, resources, and support," said Mr. Faynberg. "With our organization's proud history in providing insurance solutions, a growing industry-leading team, and a steadfast culture of service, we are well-positioned for an outstanding future."

An actuary by training, Mr. Faynberg is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA). He is a graduate of Brooklyn College in New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics, magna cum laude.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago, and in our 100th year in business, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to access and understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2021 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's tenth consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

