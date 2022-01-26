ASE Celebrates 50 Years of Certified Vehicle Service Professionals

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For half a century, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has worked to provide vehicle owners with the way to ensure their service and repair experience was performed properly and safely. ASE has been certifying technicians in the automotive service industry nationwide with its rigorous testing process, giving consumers peace of mind that each ASE Certified technician is truly a professional.

From its initial offering of four automobile tests in 1972, ASE today offers 57 tests and certifications from automobile and medium-heavy truck to transit and school bus, collision repair, parts, military and others. More than a quarter of a million individuals currently hold ASE certifications in these areas of the transportation industry.

"Over the years, motor vehicles have become more complex and equipped with advanced technology that requires highly trained professionals to perform the service and repair work," said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. "ASE Certified technicians work hard to keep Americans' vehicles performing safely on the road. For five decades, ASE testing and certification has recognized the competency of these individuals and the repair facilities where they are employed."

Vehicle owners can easily identify ASE Certified professionals by the prestigious ASE Blue Seal patch they have earned. To become ASE Certified, automotive professionals must keep up to date on ever-evolving vehicle systems, pass a challenging test for each certification they hold and have at least two years of hands-on work experience. ASE Certified professionals are required to prove their technical knowledge by retesting every five years to keep their certifications current.

"As we look back on the many milestones of the last 50 years, we are proud of how far we have come since the time when industry leaders first sought to recognize automotive technicians who were knowledgeable, proficient and committed to excellence," continued Zilke. "As we look to the future, we know that ASE will continue to provide valuable service to the transportation industry and the vehicle owners they serve. Because ASE Certified technicians have verified their competence and technical abilities, we encourage all vehicle owners to ask their service professionals to see their credentials."

ASE recently unveiled a special logo to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Throughout the year, ASE will showcase ASE Certified service professionals and the essential work they perform to keep America's vehicles safe and on the road. To learn more, visit ASE.com.

