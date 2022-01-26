Cerebro Capital Hits $3.3B Milestone and Builds Out Credit Originations Team

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebro Capital , a commercial loan marketplace, today announced the appointment of John Robinson and James Paterson as Managing Directors of Credit Origination. Together, Robinson and Paterson will source credit opportunities among private equity firms, investment banks, and other advisors to the middle-market for placement on Cerebro's platform.

Cerebro Capital (PRNewsfoto/Cerebro Capital) (PRNewswire)

Cerebro Capital hits milestone of $3.3B in proposed loan commitments and hires two Managing Directors to support growth

Cerebro Capital was started in 2017 to help middle-market companies navigate the opaque commercial loan market. Cerebro has grown rapidly since its inception and today works with thousands of borrowers to connect them to lenders from over 1,500 lending institutions for credit facilities and loans. As Cerebro's customer base continues to expand, skilled originations professionals are critical to supplement its existing channels of growth. To date, borrowers have sourced $3.3 billion of proposed loan commitments on the platform and Cerebro is seeing significant growth particularly in the asset-based financing segment.

"As our organization continues to evolve as a best-in-class marketplace for commercial borrowing, it is paramount that we bolster our team with professionals with the right mix of industry experience, ingenuity and work ethic,'' explained Founder and CEO Matt Bjonerud. "We're thrilled to welcome industry veterans John and James to our team. Their middle-market lending expertise will be key to accelerating our growth."

About The New Leaders:

John Robinson joins Cerebro as a Managing Director of Credit Origination. He has over 35 years of lending and advisory experience, including 15 years as an asset-based lender for two regional banks. Robinson is a Board Member of ACG Maryland, a past President and Board Member of the Chesapeake Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association, and a Certified Turnaround Professional emeritus. Outside the office, he is a Board Member of the Baltimore Community Toolbank. Robinson earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in Finance from Lehigh University.

James Paterson joins Cerebro as a Managing Director of Credit Origination. Prior to joining Cerebro, Paterson was a Managing Director for Ares Management and a Senior Originator at PNC Business Credit and CIT. Paterson is also a Board Member of TMA Southern California and SFNet Southern California. Paterson earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at University of Western Ontario and an MBA in Accounting and Finance from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

About Cerebro Capital: Powered by over 1,500 bank and non-bank lending institutions, Cerebro Capital ("Cerebro") is a data-driven marketplace purposefully designed to democratize access to credit markets by connecting borrowers and lenders to find and close commercial loans ranging from $2 million to $100 million. Working with finance and technology experts, Cerebro has created a holistic corporate loan sourcing and placement solution designed to revolutionize the way borrowers, lenders, intermediaries, and stakeholders manage commercial debt. To learn more about Cerebro, please visit, https://www.cerebrocapital.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cerebro Capital