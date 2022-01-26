Contests
GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today declared a cash dividend of $1.62 per share payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2022.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America (N.A.), Japan and the United Kingdom (U.K.). For more information about the company, visit invest.grainger.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grainger-declares-quarterly-dividend-301468728.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.