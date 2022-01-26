External survey of 4,000+ full-time remote, in-office, and flex workers in eight markets reveals findings on collaboration, culture, communication, mental health, and management

HubSpot's 2022 Hybrid Work Report Reveals Insights on How to Make the Future of Work Sustainable External survey of 4,000+ full-time remote, in-office, and flex workers in eight markets reveals findings on collaboration, culture, communication, mental health, and management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today released their 2022 Hybrid Work Report , exploring how the world worked in 2021.

HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot) (PRNewswire)

The past year has brought seismic shifts to how and where we work. In 2021, employees had the chance to experience the flexibility of working both remotely and in the office, leading many organizations to embrace and adopt hybrid work models. According to HubSpot, hybrid work is here to stay and 2022 is about making it future-proof.

HubSpot's 2022 Hybrid Work Report reveals findings on collaboration, culture, communication, mental health, and management in a hybrid world. The report analyzed feedback from HubSpot's hybrid workforce and surveyed over 4,000 full-time remote, in-office, and flex workers from companies in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, France, Canada, and Japan. Below are key highlights from the survey, fielded in December 2021.

Highlights from HubSpot's 2022 Hybrid Work Report:

60% of parents and caregivers feel pressured to be "always on" during working hours, despite their current situation at home.

57% of survey respondents said they are to some degree likely to look for a new job in 2022 due to burnout.

49% of in-office workers found staying motivated and staying connected with their team to be the biggest challenges in the transition from remote to in-office work.

38% of flex workers see differences in the in-office and remote employee experience as an obstacle to success.

40% of remote workers miss spontaneous, in-person connections with their colleagues.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, so does the way we work. As Katie Burke, HubSpot's Chief People Officer says, "One key learning over the past year is that caring and listening are table stakes. The companies who will be successful in 2022 and beyond will match that listening with action, setting bold strategies for the new future of work. For us at HubSpot, that's focusing on making sure our commitment to flexibility scales with our company in a way that is fair, inclusive, and friction-free, no matter where you choose to work from."

For more information about how we're evolving our company and culture for the future of work, visit www.hubspot.com/hybrid and follow HubSpot Life on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to stay connected.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 128,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HubSpot