Opsgility Launches OneVenue, a New Virtual Event Platform to Facilitate Onscreen and Hybrid Events!

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsgility launches OneVenue to help organizations bolster their core engagement strategy with onscreen and hybrid events. OneVenue, previously known as Virtual Conference Manager, is a web-based event platform designed to simplify the planning, creation, and delivery of virtual experiences.

OneVenue to connect partners, customers, employees, family, and friends! (PRNewswire)

Create multi-day, multi-track events in minutes with OneVenue's intuitive self-service platform. OneVenue's turnkey service gives event professionals the tools to organize large-scale virtual events without complex hardware or software purchases.

Add professional services for a premium end-to-end experience. A dedicated event producer team owns event design, speaker rehearsal, and live event production. In addition, elevate keynote and panel broadcasts with custom stream configuration using industry-leading advanced production techniques.

OneVenue offers a range of features to drive global audience engagement and assist organizers.

Speed Networking – Foster meaningful connections between attendees.

Break Out Sessions – Divide attendees into small groups for interactive workshops.

Sponsors Booths – Provide sponsors with a dedicated space to engage prospective customers.

Expo Hall – Promote up to 30 sponsors in a shared space.

Gamification – Incentivize attendee participation with rewards and a conference leaderboard.

Trivia – Challenge attendees with fun Q&A sessions.

Speaker Page – Highlight event speakers' expertise and share social media details.

Swag Bag – Thank participants for attending the event with virtual gift bags.

Integrated Registration – Simplify registration with invite gated access and payment processing.

Integrated Communication – Automate in conference announcements via email.

Schedule Engine – Model custom events tailored to each attendee in minutes.

Reporting – Track ROI and make data-driven decisions with real-time event analytics.

Branding – Bring events to life with logos, images, and videos.

Multi-Time Zone Support – Run events around the clock to accommodate attendee schedules.

Content Tagging – Tag each session to deliver targeted content.

OneVenue is a product of Opsgility, LLC. Opsgility's goal is to enable organizations to realize the full potential of the cloud through a comprehensive set of SaaS-based offerings.

www.onevenue.com

