Take a Mindful Microbreak with NEW So Delicious® Dairy Free Yogurt Alternatives with Botanical Extracts

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Working the day away? Make time for you-time. Five-minute "microbreaks" throughout the day for activities like a quick snack, chat or stretch can have a big benefit, helping improve concentration, bring a balanced perspective, and boost mood1. Whether you're commuting to your job or working from home, So Delicious® Dairy Free, a leader in plant-based alternatives for more than 30 years, knows the importance of taking the time to refresh your mind—and your palate. That's why the brand is introducing a new line of Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives with Botanical Extracts as a great way to start the morning, end the day, or take a moment for a midday break.

Take a break with new So Delicious® Dairy Free Yogurt Alternatives with Botanical Extracts (PRNewswire)

So Delicious Yogurt Alternative with Botanical Extracts transforms the day with its live and active cultures and mind-blowing taste in three rich, feel-good flavors all blended with creamy, dreamy coconutmilk yogurt alternative:

Strawberry with Elderberry Extract – Reach for this vibrance on a spoon to get your day started—before diving into email—with a delicious combination of brilliant strawberry flavor and botanical elderberry extract. – Reach for this vibrance on a spoon to get your day started—before diving into email—with a delicious combination of brilliant strawberry flavor and botanical elderberry extract.

Mango with Ginger and Turmeric Extracts – Whether a midday snack break between back-to-back meetings or lunchtime indulgence, the out-of-this-world mango flavor plus botanical ginger and turmeric extracts will help make your day complete. – Whether a midday snack break between back-to-back meetings or lunchtime indulgence, the out-of-this-world mango flavor plus botanical ginger and turmeric extracts will help make your day complete.

Mixed Berry with Chamomile Extract– Enjoy your evening chill time and relax with amazing mixed berry flavor and botanical chamomile extract. – Enjoy your evening chill time and relax with amazing mixed berry flavor and botanical chamomile extract.

Enjoy So Delicious Yogurt Alternative with Botanical Extracts on its own, topped with your favorite yogurt toppings—like granola or fruit—or in recipes like smoothies, desserts, and more. All flavors are made with organic coconut and boast 7-8g of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

"Here at So Delicious, we're focused on dairy-freeing minds with great taste—and our new yogurt alternatives with vibrant botanical extracts are making it easier than ever to indulge in mindful microbreaks throughout the day," said Lia Stierwalt, Senior Director of Marketing, So Delicious Plant-Based Yogurt Alternatives. "New So Delicious Yogurt Alternatives with Botanical Extracts will welcome you to your happy place, one spoonful at a time."

These microbreaks can even have benefits for others, as well as yourself. So Delicious believes everyone deserves an equal seat at the table, and when you buy So Delicious Yogurt Alternatives with Botanical Extracts, you're not only being mindful about taking more delicious microbreaks for yourself, but you're also helping to support others, including coconut farmers in the Philippines through the Good People Loop.

So Delicious Yogurt Alternatives with Botanicals Extracts (MSRP: $1.99/single-serve cup) are now available at Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmer's Market. Check the So Delicious product locator here to find stores near you.

To get more information on So Delicious Dairy Free, visit the So Delicious Dairy Free website and follow @So_Delicious on Instagram.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

