AiDash Expands Global Leadership Team with Two New Hires <span class="legendSpanClass">New VP of Marketing (US) and Director of Innovation (UK) will help with brand development, customer acquisition, and product development</span>

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDash , a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability platforms, announced two new additions to its leadership team. Arik Pelkey joins AiDash as the Vice President of Marketing, and Stephen Marland signs on as AiDash's new Director of Innovation and Strategy. Pelkey will work from AiDash's San Jose office, and Marland will work out of the company's new London office .

From his Bay Area base, one of Pelkey's main goals will be to build a strong brand for AiDash, establishing the company as a thought leader in satellite analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and operations, maintenance, and sustainability optimization for traditional industries. Marland will work closely with recently hired VP of EMEA , Shashin Mishra, to expand into the European market, developing and improving on innovative products and services.

"Until recently, satellite data has only been used by experts in government and large tech companies," said Arik Pelkey, AiDash's new VP of Marketing. "I'm thrilled to help raise awareness and continue the great momentum AiDash has had in solving some of society's biggest sustainability and vegetation management problems for core industries."

"AiDash has the potential to enable organizations and governments to truly restore and maintain sustainable ecosystems," said Marland. "Organizations are accountable for how they manage their natural assets (natural capital), and they're coming under increased pressure to disclose their performance. With the satellite and AI capabilities developed at AiDash, environmental transparency can be achieved quickly, at low cost, and without painstaking complexity, enabling decision-makers to better plan how they use their resources to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance biodiversity, and identify societal benefits alongside economic use. I'm excited by the opportunity to help AiDash achieve its full potential as a sustainability leader and innovator."

Pelkey joins AiDash with nearly 20 years of experience at high-growth companies. Previously, he was VP of product marketing at climate analytics company, Risk Management Solutions. He also led product marketing and global campaigns for Hitachi's Digital Solutions business, helping core industries adopt data and analytics to improve operations.

Marland brings with him over 20 years of experience at National Grid PLC, where he specialized in business development, energy system analysis, and scenario planning. As Director of Innovation at National Grid Partners, he was directly involved with the development of a land sustainability management concept developed with AiDash, which became the Intelligent Sustainability Management System (ISMS) . He is a Chartered Engineer with a BEng and PhD in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from Warwick Business School (UK).

"We're thrilled to welcome Arik and Stephen to AiDash," said Co-founder and CEO, Abhishek Singh. "I'm confident that the skills and experience they both bring will help us to transform traditional industries' approaches to operations, maintenance, and sustainability."

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance and sustainability for industries with geographically distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution multispectral and SAR data from the world's leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions at scale. These AI models empower AiDash's full-stack applications that transform O&M for utility, energy, transportation, water and wastewater, mining and construction companies. For more, visit www.aidash.com .

