AMBA announces acquisition of EJS Insurance Services (EJS)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA), a national affinity-based membership and marketing insurance agency, today announced the acquisition of EJS Insurance Services (EJS). With this new acquisition, AMBA will be expanding critical services to assist more retirees and associations across the US.

"This is an exciting time for AMBA as we welcome EJS to our growing network of companies all committed to better serving associations and clients," said Steve Cardinal, CEO of AMBA. "We look forward to working with the experienced team at EJS to continue providing the best benefits possible to the associations they serve. We are thrilled to welcome EJS Founder Ernie Strobel, Vice President Judy Eikenberry, and the entire EJS team to our growing organization.

EJS Founder Ernie Strobel shared, "AMBA is an exceptional organization who shares our commitment to offering best-in-class service to the clients we represent. The team at AMBA delivers a talented and seasoned leadership team with marketing expertise and, more importantly, the ability to help our associations find new members."

AMBA distributes insurance and other supplementary products primarily through a proprietary network of retired teachers, educators, and state employee associations across 40+ states. AMBA partners with some of the highest-rated carriers in the insurance industry. Working closely with its carriers, AMBA provides access and peace of mind for its customers in the event of a claim. AMBA customers have access to top-of-the-line products and services, including long-term care, short-term care, cancer, heart, stroke, emergency medical transportation, dental, vision, Medicare, annuities, and life insurance.

AMBA is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.amba.info.

