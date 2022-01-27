Bublédon Launches Online Shopping App to Improve Customer Experience, Fostering Closer Community Ties

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublédon, a professional online fashion hub that combines personality, design, and quality, has recently launched its proprietary online shopping app. With the Bublédon App, customers can effortlessly browse trendy products, check their order status and track shipping progress anytime and anyplace while also enjoying exclusive benefits, such as 10% off their first order if they order via the app and share reviews with other users.

Scan the QR code to download Bubledon shopping APP (PRNewswire)

In 2012 Bublédon created its first apparel brand — Allegra K — intending to provide comfortable, casual, and quality clothing for female customers worldwide. Since its launched, Allegra K has rapidly gained a significant segment among the world's top women's clothing brands and is becoming increasingly popular among females who flock to its apparel and accessories lines.

After almost ten years of dedication, Bublédon has successfully developed its complete clothing supply chain together with a team of top designers. To complement Allegra K, Bublédon has gone one step further to create a plus-size brand — Ágnes Orinda — catering the needs of curvy women. With Ágnes Orinda, all ladies can easily find their desired comfortable, sexy, and beautiful outfits to embrace their curves . Although Bublédon mainly serves the female demographic, it has never stopped expanding its market segment. With its male apparel brand — Lars Amadeus — Bublédon has been able to consistently line up premium clothing and accessories for prospective male customers.

Bublédon has always prioritized the customer experience and reviews. To better engage with its followers, an engaging community has been created to release monthly special giveaways and exclusive offers. For example, "A New Year, New You" giveaway activity was held this January with a winner announced every day for five consecutive days from January 17 to January 21 to fulfill their "New Year, New You" wishes. Each winner was awarded total prizes worth up to US$1,000 and more customers are encouraged to join the engaging community to learn more about continued special offers.

Bublédon offers free shipping on any order over US$49. For new customers, Bublédon also offers US$5 off their first order that is over US$49 in total, plus free return and exchange if they are not satisfied with the first shopping experience.

About Bublédon

Bublédon is the official website to sell Allegra K, Ágnes Orinda, and Lars Amadeus, offering high-quality women's and men's clothing, shoes, and other fashion accessories such as bags, scarves, and belts, among others, at reasonable prices.

