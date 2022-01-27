CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES MINNEAPOLIS INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today that is has acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis, Minnesota for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. Centerspace previously financed Noko through its preferred financing program with $29.9 million of a construction loan bearing interest at 4.5% and $13.5 million of a mezzanine loan bearing interest at 11.5%. Constructed in 2021, Noko is a 130-home mixed-use community located adjacent to Lake Nokomis in the Southwest submarket and features walkability and connectivity to retailers and the lakes recreational areas. In addition to the homes, Noko sits atop a new Lunds & Byerlys grocery store.

"Noko is a great place to live, enabling us to meet our goal of delivering a great resident experience. It also fits our investment thesis of enhancing our portfolio quality while growing distributable cash flow and core FFO. We were pleased to partner with Trammell Crow Company on the development of this community and are happy to add Noko to our portfolio," said Mark O. Decker Jr., President and CEO of Centerspace.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 14,848 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

