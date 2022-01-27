FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND 35TH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $55.34 million compared to earnings of $58.48 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $227.56 million compared to $202.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of $25.53 million, or 12.64 percent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.42 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

"Over the last two years, we have remained focused on the execution of our excellence in customer service culture across each of our markets to meet the needs of our customers during these times. Whether it was providing PPP funds, keeping our branches open, accessing the Mainstreet Lending Program, providing access to the mortgage secondary markets, protecting their deposits, or providing capital to grow and expand their business, we remained TEXAS STRONG for our communities. We finished 2021 with outstanding growth reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, and deposit growth of $1.89 billion, or 21.79 percent. Our continual commitment to customer service supported by our growth provides strong momentum as we begin 2022. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $94.81 million compared to $90.54 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.96 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):



PPP Loans Originated

PPP Amounts as of December 31, 2021

Number of

Loans

Amount

Number of Loans

Period-End

Amount,

Net

Unamortized

Fees

Recognized

Fees During

the Quarter

Ended

December

31, 2021























PPP Round 1 6,530

$ 703,450

37

$ 1,970

$ 21

$ 42























PPP Round 2 3,179

267,423

305

50,823

1,779

4,246 PPP Total 9,709

$ 970,873

342

$ 52,793

$ 1,800

$ 4,288

PPP loan balances totaled $52.79 million at December 31, 2021 and accounted for $103.35 million in average balances for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $327.10 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $8.03 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.47 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.19 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $66.53 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.29 percent of loans, or 1.42 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $5.49 million at December 31, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $2.28 million compared to net charge-offs of $561 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 0.83 percent at December 31, 2020. Classified loans totaled $161.19 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $197.45 million at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.90 million compared to $35.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $7.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.70 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $7.51 billion at December 31, 2020 .

Service charges on deposits increased to $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $5.33 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $8.38 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by the over 16,000 net new accounts opened in 2021, debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.

Mortgage income was $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $11.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.

Loan interest recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.21 million compared to $235 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $61.67 million compared to $63.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $41.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease over the same quarter in the prior year was driven by decreases in profit sharing expense and incentive compensation accruals in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, profit sharing and incentive expenses were higher driven by higher earnings that primarily resulted from the Company's initial adoption of CECL. Offsetting these decreases were annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2021 .

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 45.49 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $13.10 billion compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with loans of $5.17 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, from December 31, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $8.68 billion at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 21.79 percent. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)









































As of













2021















2020

ASSETS





Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Cash and due from banks

$ 205,053

$ 201,901

$ 190,061

$ 190,350

$ 211,113

Interest-bearing deposits in banks



323,535



359,241



654,531



893,221



517,971

Investment securities



6,573,179



6,119,984



5,578,048



5,109,631



4,393,029

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans



5,336,179



5,147,160



4,984,210



4,790,752



4,687,370

PPP loans





52,793



139,334



320,392



531,810



483,663

Total loans, held-for-investment



5,388,972



5,286,494



5,304,602



5,322,562



5,171,033



Allowance for loan losses



(63,465)



(63,370)



(62,138)



(62,974)



(66,534)

Net loans, held-for-investment



5,325,507



5,223,124



5,242,464



5,259,588



5,104,499

Loans, held-for-sale



37,810



47,721



61,802



65,405



83,969

Premises and equipment, net



149,764



147,516



147,655



142,415



142,269

Goodwill





313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets



3,298



3,689



4,087



4,499



4,911

Other assets





170,834



126,601



136,954



124,297



133,258



Total assets

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,780,230

$ 3,574,405

$ 3,427,038

$ 3,350,145

$ 2,982,697

Interest-bearing deposits



6,786,258



6,318,712



6,354,656



6,063,302



5,693,120



Total deposits



10,566,488



9,893,117



9,781,694



9,413,447



8,675,817

Borrowings





671,152



648,679



549,969



548,604



430,093

Trade date payable



-



174,236



189,838



381,871



14,641

Other liabilities





105,597



93,491



87,213



93,537



105,759

Shareholders' equity



1,759,224



1,733,735



1,720,369



1,665,428



1,678,190



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500











































Quarter Ended







2021



2020

INCOME STATEMENTS



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Interest income



$ 95,995

$ 97,198

$ 92,602

$ 90,610

$ 92,457

Interest expense





1,187



1,416



1,653



1,786



1,920

Net interest income



94,808



95,782



90,949



88,824



90,537

Provision for credit losses



2,064



-



(1,206)



(1,997)



(8,033)

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses



92,744



95,782



92,155



90,821



98,570

Noninterest income



34,903



37,726



34,673



34,874



35,709

Noninterest expense



61,672



62,939



59,374



57,723



63,705



Net income before income taxes



65,975



70,569



67,454



67,972



70,574

Income tax expense



10,638



11,641



11,075



11,054



12,099



Net income

$ 55,337

$ 58,928

$ 56,379

$ 56,918

$ 58,475





































PER COMMON SHARE DATA































Net income - basic

$ 0.39

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.41

Net income - diluted



0.39



0.41



0.39



0.40



0.41

Cash dividends declared



0.15



0.15



0.15



0.13



0.13

Book value





12.34



12.17



12.08



11.70



11.80

Tangible book value



10.12



9.94



9.85



9.47



9.57

Market value





50.84



45.95



49.13



46.73



36.17

Shares outstanding - end of period



142,532,116



142,467,687



142,359,774



142,285,611



142,161,834

Average outstanding shares - basic



142,437,804



142,334,449



142,245,555



142,146,275



142,057,705

Average outstanding shares - diluted



143,251,521



143,218,920



143,164,611



143,002,658



142,644,088





































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets



1.74 %

1.90 %

1.89 %

2.05 %

2.19 % Return on average equity



12.63



13.43



13.38



13.83



14.27

Return on average tangible equity



15.45



16.43



16.48



17.09



17.74

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.29



3.41



3.36



3.55



3.75

Efficiency ratio





46.18



45.88



45.94



45.36



49.15









Year Ended





Dec. 31, INCOME STATEMENTS



2021



2020

Interest income



$ 376,405

$ 364,128

Interest expense





6,042



14,243

Net interest income



370,363



349,885

Provision for credit losses



(1,139)



19,517

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses



371,502



330,368

Noninterest income



142,176



139,935

Noninterest expense



241,708



227,938



Net income before income taxes



271,970



242,365

Income tax expense



44,408



40,331



Net income

$ 227,562

$ 202,034



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA













Net income - basic

$ 1.60

$ 1.42

Net income - diluted



1.59



1.42

Cash dividends declared



0.58



0.51

Book Value





12.34



11.80

Tangible book value



10.12



9.57

Market Value





50.84



36.17

Shares outstanding - end of period



142,532,116



142,161,834

Average outstanding shares - basic



142,291,939



142,032,420

Average outstanding shares - diluted



143,134,220



142,554,991



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Return on average assets



1.89 %

1.98 % Return on average equity



13.31



12.93

Return on average tangible equity



16.35



16.25

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.40



3.79

Efficiency ratio





45.84



45.49



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)









































Quarter Ended







2021



2020

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Balance at beginning of period

$ 63,370

$ 62,138

$ 62,974

$ 66,534

$ 76,038

Loans charged off



(3,067)



(1,475)



(392)



(574)



(1,339)

Loan recoveries





783



2,707



595



443



778

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



(2,284)



1,232



203



(131)



(561)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



-



-



-



(619)

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

-



-



-



-



1,678

Provision for loan losses



2,379



-



(1,039)



(3,429)



(10,002)

Balance at end of period

$ 63,465

$ 63,370

$ 62,138

$ 62,974

$ 66,534





































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

$ 6,918

$ 5,486

$ 2,309

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



-



-



-



1,208

Provision for unfunded commitments

(315)



-



(167)



1,432



1,969

Balance at end of period

$ 6,436

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

$ 6,918

$ 5,486





































Allowance for loan losses /































period-end loans held-for-investment

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.17 %

1.18 %

1.29 % Allowance for loan losses /































nonperforming loans



200.33



250.92



208.45



160.00



155.61

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)





0.17



(0.09)



(0.02)



0.01



0.04















































































Quarter Ended







2021



2020

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Commercial:

































C&I



$ 784,282

$ 680,263

$ 662,711

$ 646,316

$ 647,719

PPP





52,793



139,334



320,392



531,810



483,663

Municipal





177,905



165,847



179,356



176,949



181,325

Total Commercial



1,014,980



985,444



1,162,459



1,355,075



1,312,707





































Agriculture





98,089



98,947



95,212



90,366



94,864

Real Estate:

































Construction & Development



749,793



656,530



550,928



587,928



553,959

Farm





217,220



203,064



185,288



162,046



152,237

Non-Owner Occupied CRE



623,434



674,958



673,608



650,144



617,686

Owner Occupied CRE



821,653



824,231



820,055



759,906



746,974

Residential





1,334,419



1,328,798



1,328,474



1,254,727



1,248,409

Total Real Estate



3,746,519



3,687,581



3,558,353



3,414,751



3,319,265

Consumer:

































Auto





405,416



394,072



383,764



370,027



353,595

Non-Auto





123,968



120,450



104,814



92,343



90,602

Total Consumer



529,384



514,522



488,578



462,370



444,197







































Total loans held-for-investment

$ 5,388,972

$ 5,286,494

$ 5,304,602

$ 5,322,562

$ 5,171,033





































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention



$ 55,670

$ 53,620

$ 54,497

$ 61,866

$ 56,585

Substandard





105,515



112,151



120,497



128,550



140,866

Doubtful





-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 161,185

$ 165,771

$ 174,994

$ 190,416

$ 197,451





































NONPERFORMING ASSETS































Nonaccrual loans

$ 31,652

$ 25,210

$ 29,786

$ 39,333

$ 42,619

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

21



22



23



23



24

Accruing loans 90 days past due



8



23



-



2



113



Total nonperforming loans

31,681



25,255



29,809



39,358



42,756

Foreclosed assets



2,477



28



305



300



142



Total nonperforming assets $ 34,158

$ 25,283

$ 30,114

$ 39,658

$ 42,898





































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.63 %

0.48 %

0.57 %

0.75 %

0.83 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.26



0.20



0.24



0.33



0.39





































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Oil and gas loans

$ 140,034

$ 96,469

$ 103,166

$ 105,261

$ 106,237

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.62 %

1.87 %

2.07 %

2.20 %

2.27 % Classified oil and gas loans

$ 11,821

$ 10,831

$ 13,090

$ 10,079

$ 13,298

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans



3,701



3,058



3,986



4,759



4,774

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans

-



(71)



59



40



24

* Excluding PPP loans



































































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Retail loans



$ 375,752

$ 348,797

$ 326,409

$ 282,310

$ 216,244

Restaurant loans





60,894



59,031



56,997



51,772



48,618

Hotel loans





62,404



60,733



71,008



71,435



71,716

Other hospitality loans



26,438



27,369



27,929



24,014



21,970

Travel loans





598



593



790



664



780



Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans

$ 526,086

$ 496,523

$ 483,133

$ 430,195

$ 359,328





































Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

9.86 %

9.65 %

9.69 %

8.98 %

7.67 % Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 32,747

$ 34,341

$ 43,635

$ 45,214

$ 31,192

Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

1,487



1,995



5,600



6,575



5,975

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

42



(506)



-



-



561

* Excluding PPP loans



































































CAPITAL RATIOS































Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.35 %

19.71 %

20.04 %

20.32 %

20.79 % Tier 1 capital ratio



19.35



19.71



20.04



20.32



20.79

Total capital ratio



20.34



20.76



21.12



21.47



22.03

Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.13



11.19



11.10



11.55



11.86

Tangible common equity ratio



11.55



11.90



11.75



12.35



12.71

Equity/Assets ratio



13.43



13.82



13.95



13.76



15.39















































































Quarter Ended







2021



2020

NONINTEREST INCOME



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Trust fees



$ 9,670

$ 9,484

$ 8,692

$ 8,299

$ 7,672

Service charges on deposits



5,762



5,673



4,928



4,793



5,330

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

9,955



9,793



9,853



8,677



8,376

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,272



8,788



8,291



9,894



11,116

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1



1



5



808



23

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

107



27



1



55



87

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



(3)



(6)



74



145



22

Interest on loan recoveries



1,207



1,746



704



382



235

Other noninterest income



1,932



2,220



2,125



1,821



2,848



Total noninterest income $ 34,903

$ 37,726

$ 34,673

$ 34,874

$ 35,709





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 31,876

$ 34,460

$ 32,936

$ 32,636

$ 34,773

Profit sharing expense



3,099



2,630



2,110



2,295



6,245

Net occupancy expense



3,333



3,288



3,241



3,147



3,067

Equipment expense



2,382



2,450



2,177



2,164



2,154

FDIC insurance premiums



848



815



766



701



663

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

3,227



2,935



3,039



2,772



2,811

Legal, tax and professional fees



2,835



2,893



3,352



2,726



2,302

Audit fees





423



466



430



440



407

Printing, stationery and supplies



664



432



489



325



449

Amortization of intangible assets



391



398



412



412



483

Advertising and public relations



1,842



1,746



1,392



1,388



1,600

Operational and other losses



1,385



1,087



534



287



537

Software amortization and expense

2,817



2,855



2,829



2,619



2,563

Other noninterest expense



6,550



6,484



5,667



5,811



5,651



Total noninterest expense $ 61,672

$ 62,939

$ 59,374

$ 57,723

$ 63,705





































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,841

$ 3,670

$ 3,633

$ 3,547

$ 3,355









Year Ended





Dec. 31, NONINTEREST INCOME



2021



2020

Trust fees



$ 36,145

$ 29,531

Service charges on deposits



21,156



20,572

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

38,278



32,469

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

33,245



43,872

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

815



3,633

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

190



159

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



210



112

Interest on loan recoveries



4,039



856

Other noninterest income



8,098



8,731



Total noninterest income

$ 142,176

$ 139,935



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 131,908

$ 124,383

Profit sharing expense



10,134



10,740

Net occupancy expense



13,009



12,388

Equipment expense



9,173



8,396

FDIC insurance premiums



3,130



1,758

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

11,973



11,235

Legal, tax and professional fees



11,806



10,769

Audit fees





1,759



2,083

Printing, stationery and supplies



1,910



2,163

Amortization of intangible assets



1,613



1,990

Advertising and public relations



6,368



4,603

Operational and other losses



3,293



2,462

Software amortization and expense

11,120



8,862

Other noninterest expense



24,512



26,106



Total noninterest expense $ 241,708

$ 227,938



















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 14,691

$ 11,260



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































































































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2021







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 82

$ -



0.48 %





$ 1,554

$ 2



0.51 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks



320,102



124



0.15









612,551



236



0.15

Taxable securities



3,590,137



13,556



1.51









3,081,215



12,122



1.57

Tax exempt securities



2,636,360



18,163



2.76









2,542,606



17,701



2.78

Loans





5,347,069



67,993



5.04









5,337,807



70,807



5.26

Total interest-earning assets



11,893,750

$ 99,836



3.33 %







11,575,733

$ 100,868



3.46 % Noninterest-earning assets



726,932





















705,099















Total assets

$ 12,620,682



















$ 12,280,832





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 6,399,343

$ 1,110



0.07 %





$ 6,346,267

$ 1,340



0.08 % Borrowings





639,725



77



0.05









599,934



76



0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,039,068

$ 1,187



0.07 %







6,946,201

$ 1,416



0.08 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,744,848





















3,490,685













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,091





















103,446













Shareholders' equity



1,737,675





















1,740,500















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,620,682



















$ 12,280,832





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$ 98,649



3.29 %











$ 99,452



3.41 %





















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021





Mar. 31, 2021







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 3,049

$ 4



0.54 %





$ 1,942

$ 3



0.58 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

796,835



211



0.11









637,129



159



0.10

Taxable securities



2,656,211



11,449



1.72









2,251,419



10,264



1.82

Tax exempt securities



2,461,924



17,410



2.83









2,368,615



16,979



2.87

Loans





5,383,781



67,161



5.00









5,296,149



66,753



5.11

Total interest-earning assets



11,301,800

$ 96,235



3.42 %







10,555,254

$ 94,158



3.62 % Noninterest-earning assets



692,282





















700,550















Total assets

$ 11,994,082



















$ 11,255,804





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 6,229,991

$ 1,560



0.10 %





$ 5,916,237

$ 1,696



0.12 % Borrowings





527,669



93



0.07









456,620



91



0.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,757,660

$ 1,653



0.10 %







6,372,857

$ 1,787



0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,439,683





















3,114,656













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 106,994





















99,581













Shareholders' equity



1,689,745





















1,668,710















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,994,082



















$ 11,255,804





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 94,582



3.36 %











$ 92,371



3.55 %







Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2020







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















Federal funds sold

$ -

$ -



- % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks



195,637



50



0.10

Taxable securities



2,086,419



10,708



2.05

Tax exempt securities



2,318,912



16,733



2.89

Loans





5,356,229



68,321



5.07

Total interest-earning assets



9,957,197

$ 95,812



3.83 % Noninterest-earning assets



674,229















Total assets



$ 10,631,426





































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits



$ 5,479,873

$ 1,826



0.13 % Borrowings





428,117



94



0.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,907,990

$ 1,920



0.13 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



2,987,572













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



106,065













Shareholders' equity



1,629,799















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 10,631,426





































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$ 93,892



3.75 %





Year Ended

Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020





Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate





Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:





































Federal funds sold $ 1,651

$ 9



0.55 %

$ 1,388

$ 14



0.99 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

590,843



730



0.12





249,698



939



0.38

Taxable securities

2,898,924



47,390



1.63





2,233,634



51,456



2.30

Tax exempt securities

2,503,220



70,253



2.81





1,882,711



58,403



3.10

Loans



5,341,332



272,714



5.11





5,152,531



264,576



5.13

Total interest-earning assets

11,335,970

$ 391,096



3.45 %



9,519,962

$ 375,388



3.94 % Noninterest-earning assets

706,285

















673,553















Total assets $ 12,042,255















$ 10,193,515























































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Deposits

$ 6,224,621

$ 5,704



0.09 %

$ 5,198,554

$ 13,119



0.25 % Borrowings



556,610



338



0.06





561,505



1,124



0.20

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,781,231

$ 6,042



0.09 %



5,760,059

$ 14,243



0.25 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,449,313

















2,782,896













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

102,279

















88,550













Shareholders' equity

1,709,432

















1,562,010















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,042,255















$ 10,193,515























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 385,054



3.40 %







$ 361,145



3.79 %

