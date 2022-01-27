Registration is free for this online quantum computing conference featuring innovation-centered talks by the chief executives shaping the future of quantum computing and world-leading business experts

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE Quantum , the leading community for quantum computing conferences, research and education programs, today announced the launch of the Quantum Computing Healthcare Summit . This quantum computing conference will feature innovation-centered presentations by global business leaders. This one-day summit will take place online on 2 February 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. To access the live broadcast, please click here .

In the recent 2021 Global Quantum Computing Patent Report for investors, Maëva Ghonda , the Summit Chair, published some of the latest healthcare innovations in quantum computing. One such example is United States Patent No. US 10991133 B2 granted to Siemens Healthcare, which is titled: Volume rendering from three-dimensional medical data using quantum computing. An essential claim of this invention is that "due to the superposition in quantum computing, the efficiency in volume rendering medical images is increased as compared to traditional binary approaches."

"This HealthTech summit is of great strategic importance given the promising quantum computing outlook for this critical sector as uncovered in my research," said Maëva Ghonda , Quantum Advisory Board Chair, Quantum AI Institute Chair, and Quantum AI Series Podcast Host. I created the Quantum Executive Series — which includes my LIVE interviews as well as these summits, symposiums, colloquiums, and conferences — with the mission of fostering collaboration and thought-provoking intellectual discussions. My aim in producing these executive forums is to provide robust programming throughout the year to inform the quantum computing strategies of senior leaders and decision makers with timely insights of extraordinary value."

"We are at the stage where we must think about multi-scale modeling. What I mean here is the connection of suitable hybrid models for quantum chemistry calculations on classical and quantum devices used concurrently in established digital twin frameworks in the pharma, biotech and chemical industries. For example, chemical and biochemical engineers need thermodynamic properties of molecules to design products (e.g., drug formulations), to design processes (unit operations and flowsheets of manufacturing processes) and, of course, to discover novel materials (e.g., catalysts)," added Dr. Mark Nicholas Jones, CEO of Molecular Quantum Solutions.

Following Maëva Ghonda 's Welcome Remarks, the Quantum Computing Healthcare Summit will feature presentations by keynote speakers as well as invited experts, including:

Keynote Speakers

Dr. Mark Nicholas Jones , CEO, Molecular Quantum Solutions

Dr. Hans Melo , CEO, Menten AI

Dr. Joseph Emerson , Head of Quantum Strategy, Keysight Technologies

Julian van Velzen , CTIO and Head of Capgemini Quantum Lab

Invited Experts

Dr. Frederik Flöther, IBM Quantum Life Sciences and Healthcare Industry Consultant, IBM Academy of Technology Member and Master Inventor, Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Dr. Elica Kyoseva, Quantum Computing Scientist, Boehringer-Ingelheim

For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website .

