InventHelp Inventor Develops Timed Release Fragrance Mist Dispenser (MHO-101)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I often have a hard time waking up motivated and with the energy required to begin my day," said an inventor from Carroll, Iowa. "I realized I needed some way to recharge each morning."

He developed WAKE UP ENERGIZER MIST/STEAM to provide a pleasing and enticing odor throughout the bedroom to help users awaken refreshed and alert. As such, it facilitates an optimistic outlook and affords an easier wake-up regimen than morning coffee, but with a similar result. Furthermore, it may allow users to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy for a healthy body, mind and spirit. This lightweight practical dispenser is also easy to use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

