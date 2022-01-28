PSFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Paysafe Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Paysafe between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

