TOMORROW: Culpeper Joins Dozen Other Cities Featuring School Fairs During National School Choice Week

CULPEPER, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, clubs, co-ops, homeschooling programs, and extracurricular opportunities in the Culpeper area will showcase what they offer families at a School Choice Week Fair on Saturday, Jan. 29. The event will be one of the most prominent celebrations in Virginia during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

School fair featuring options in the counties of Culpeper , Madison , Orange , Rappahannnock, Stafford , Spotsylvania , and Fauquier

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Representatives from numerous schools and educational options

Parents, students

WHEN:

9 a.m. to noon on Saturday , Jan. 29

WHERE:

Providence Bible Church, located at 17211 Greens Corner Rd.

The event is organized by King's Light Christian Academy.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

