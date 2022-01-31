Core Agrees to Pay $6.5 Million Civil Penalty for Failure to Report Serious Injuries Involving its Exercise Equipment

Core Agrees to Pay $6.5 Million Civil Penalty for Failure to Report Serious Injuries Involving its Exercise Equipment

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Core Health & Fitness LLC of Vancouver, Washington, has agreed to pay a $6.5 million civil penalty. The settlement resolves CPSC's charges that Core failed to immediately report to CPSC, as required by law, that its Cable Cross Over Machines and Dual Adjustable Pulley Machines contained a defect or created an unreasonable risk of serious injury.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

CPSC charged that Core had information that the height adjusting carriages on the machines can loosen and fall, posing serious impact injury hazards to the user. Core received reports of 55 incidents involving falling carriages, including 11 incidents that resulted in head lacerations requiring stitches or staples, but Core did not notify the CPSC immediately of the defect or risk.

Core recalled the Cable Cross Over Machines and Dual Adjustable Pulley Machines on July 12, 2017.

In addition to paying the $6.5 million civil penalty, Core has agreed to maintain an improved compliance program to ensure compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA). Core will also maintain a related system of internal controls and procedures to ensure that information required to be disclosed by Core to the Commission is recorded, processed and reported in accordance with applicable law.

The penalty agreement has been accepted provisionally by the Commission by a 4-0 vote.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 22-063

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission