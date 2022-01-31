Liquid Web Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, the market leader in cloud hosting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) doing business online, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

(PRNewsfoto/Liquid Web) (PRNewswire)

The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service. VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

"Liquid Web is a leading provider of VMware cloud hosting for small and mid-sized businesses", said Carrie Wheeler, Liquid Web COO. "We're focused on providing growing businesses with a cost-effective way to rapidly deploy cloud-hosted websites and applications while delivering the power of an enterprise solution at a price point that SMB's can afford and with the help they need. Earning VMware Cloud Verified status signals to our prospects and customers that we have the infrastructure and expertise they can rely on."

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations awwith complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Liquid Web as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,500 cloud providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

For information on how to become a Cloud Verified partner, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/partners/service-provider/vmware-cloud-verified-logo.html .

About Liquid Web

Building on 25 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web (Managed Hosting), Nexcess (Digital Commerce Cloud), and StellarWP (WordPress Software and Tools) have more than 500,000+ sites under management, have over 100,000 software subscribers, and 2 million+ free version software users. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands.

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media contact:

Jackie Cowan

media@liquidweb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liquid Web