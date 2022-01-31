Visionist Awarded Five-Year, Single Award $190M Prime Contract

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionist has been awarded a five-year, single award $190M prime contract from the Department of Defense, supporting essential mission requirements in the Computer Network Operations (CNO) area. This work includes a wide array of professional and technical services, including systems engineering, software engineering and development, data science, integration, communications support, and operational/lifecycle support.

"We are honored the Government selected Visionist and our team to deliver CNO expertise to such a broad array of tasks," said Chris Berry, President of Visionist. "Visionist has built a reputation for improving intelligence analysis by integrating software and data science at the speed of today's fast moving mission areas. We are committed to bringing these same capabilities and more in support of DoD's most critical cyber missions."

The Visionist team will initially bring a cadre of 60 highly technical professionals and capabilities from across industry to support Computer Network Operations. Additional technical services are expected to be added over the next two years.

About Visionist

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Visionist specializes in making sense of large and complex data sets. Their unique and modern analytic solutions help customers better analyze, visualize and take action on their data. Since 2010, Visionist has been a trusted partner to several governmental agencies, helping them tackle their most challenging problems in Cyber, Signals and Open Source Intelligence. For more information, visit visionistinc.com.

