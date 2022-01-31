WANdisco Partners with Oracle to Provide Zero-Cost Migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco ® (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, today announced a strategic partnership with Oracle to provide WANdisco LiveData Migrator ™ to both Oracle and their customers. With this agreement, Oracle will provide customers and partners access to WANdisco LiveData Migrator at no additional cost to accelerate their data lake migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

For enterprise organizations, migrations remain a major barrier in cloud adoption, largely due to the cost and effort required to capture, secure, and move petabytes of data from various sources to the cloud. Oracle Cloud Lift Services provide Oracle customers with expanded access to technical tools—now including LiveData Migrator—and cloud engineering resources to accelerate migrations to OCI. Oracle offers these resources and services at no additional cost to all existing and new Oracle Cloud customers worldwide, saving time, money, and internal resources in their migrations to the cloud.

Enterprise customers with vast production datasets are set to benefit from this move. WANdisco's 15 years of customer engagements and industry data estimates put the cost of manual migration methods at up to $1 million per petabyte of data. According to 451 Research, more than half of companies that recently underwent cloud migrations cite cost as their largest pain point. To address these challenges, Oracle Cloud Lift Services will leverage WANdisco's LiveData Migrator and support from WANdisco to plan, manage, and execute enterprise-scale digital transformations from the Oracle Big Data Appliance , and other cloud environments, to OCI. WANdisco LiveData Migrator is capable of accelerating time to business value by 40 percent, and delivering 38 times faster data availability in the cloud for customers when compared to manual migration methods.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Oracle to support enterprise customers on their move to the cloud, and help them realize their data-first and digital transformation initiatives," said WANdisco CEO and Chairman David Richards. "Oracle's selection of our LiveData Migrator to help provide zero-cost migrations is a testament to our ability to accelerate cloud transformation without business disruption or downtime. We're looking forward to working alongside Oracle and setting a new benchmark in supporting enterprise customers in moving to the cloud and accelerating time to business value."

This agreement builds toward Oracle's vision for the evolution of data management and analytics that streamlines the capture, storage, and analysis of a wide variety of data types from multiple sources. WANdisco's LiveData Migrator will automate the migration and replication of data and metadata from Hadoop data lakes and cloud environments to data lakehouses on OCI with zero disruption or downtime. LiveData Migrator will ensure business continuity throughout migrations, and accelerate time to business insights to empower Oracle customers to stay ahead of their competition and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"Our goal is to make migrations as easy as possible for our customers and partners," said Vinay Kumar, senior vice president, North America Cloud Solutions Engineering, Oracle. "Adding WANdisco LiveData Migrator to our Cloud Lift Services will help deliver accelerated data lake migrations with robust data security and integrity across a variety of data sources."

This partnership builds on WANdisco's extensive collaboration with partners across the cloud ecosystem. Across the industry, LiveData Migrator is serving as a critical asset in accelerating growth, reducing costs, and improving data security and resilience while quickening migration timelines from months or years to a matter of days.

To learn more about WANdisco LiveData Migrator for Oracle Cloud, read the Oracle blog or visit WANdisco.com .

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco's LiveData Cloud Services enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Platform keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for WANdisco

+1 (212) 564-3665

wandisco@launchsquad.com

View original content:

SOURCE WANdisco