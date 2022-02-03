Switch Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), ("Switch"), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today announced that its Colocation Services Management Systems including the Switch Living Data Center ("LDC"), C-Cure and Honeywell Badge Access Systems have achieved Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

"Switch consistently designs the industry's most advanced and secure exascale technology ecosystems. We persistently meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, PCI DSS-ROC, NIST, ISO, HIPAA and others." said Switch President Thomas Morton. "We are pleased to further demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by now also achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Switch's design, efficiency and security has met key regulations, industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. This achievement places Switch in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said HITRUST Vice President of Assurance Services Bimal Sheth. "The fact that Switch has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

