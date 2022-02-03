Tri Pointe Homes' D.C. Metro Division Recognized with Community Builder Award Homebuilder gives back with support of shelter-related projects and contributions to the local community

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes , Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., is pleased to announce that its D.C. Metro Division received the Community Builder Award from the Home Builders Care Foundation of Maryland (HBCF), the official charity of the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA). The award was presented to Tri Pointe Homes on January 20, 2022, at MBIA's annual installation of officers event.

Tri Pointe Homes and its trade partners completed a multiple kitchen renovation project at Cordell Place Apartments, a Bethesda, Maryland-based permanent supportive housing program of the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless. Together, the organizations renovated the community's four communal kitchens and upgraded the heavily used spaces with high quality, durable and accessible products, fixtures and finishes.

"Working with the foundation and our incredible trade partners to provide a safe and healthy living environment to those in need has been one of our most fulfilling projects," said Mike Karns, VP of purchasing at Tri Pointe Homes. "We're honored to receive the Community Builder Award from the Home Builders Care Foundation and we're proud to have been a part of the project."

According to HBCF, residents of Cordell Place Apartments include 32 individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness. Tri Pointe Homes arranged all commitments for in-kind donations from its suppliers and subcontractors, which covered 97% of all project costs. Partners that contributed to the project included: Augustine Plumbing, Barger Agency / Delta Faucets, EAI – Environmental Alternatives, LLC, Emerson, MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc., NJ Construction, Whirlpool Corporation and Terra Stoneworks.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester® Homes*, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

