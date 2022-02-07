BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income was $0.27 per diluted share and $0.08 per diluted share, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income was $0.90 per diluted share and $0.41 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2021 include:

Executed 2.1 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 14.5%, including 1.0 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 41.7%

Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to 92.0%, anchor leased occupancy to 94.4%, and small shop leased occupancy to 86.7%

Reported an increase in same property NOI of 9.7%

Reported Nareit FFO of $137.4 million , or $0.46 per diluted share

Stabilized $67.9 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 9%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling $374.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%

Completed $191.9 million of acquisitions and $116.2 million of dispositions

Appointed Sandra A.J. Lawrence , former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of The Children's Mercy Hospital and Clinics, to the Company's Board of Directors

Key highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include:

Executed 6.8 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 11.4%, including 3.1 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 27.6%

Reported an increase in same property NOI of 8.9%

Reported Nareit FFO of $522.3 million , or $1.75 per diluted share

Stabilized $168.2 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 11%

Completed $259.4 million of acquisitions and $244.3 million of dispositions

Issued $850.0 million of Senior Notes and redeemed $500.0 million of Senior Notes due 2023 and a $350.0 million term loan scheduled to mature December 2023

Subsequent events:

Provided 2022 Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations of $1.86 - $1.95 and same property NOI growth expectations of 2.0% - 4.0%

Completed $131.9 million of acquisitions and $25.6 million of dispositions

"Our strong leasing volumes and spreads, growing in place ABR, record setting small shop occupancy and rate, and bottom line growth underscore the strength of Brixmor's value-added strategy and the continued execution by our amazing team," commented James Taylor, CEO and President. "I'm particularly pleased with our prospects for continued outperformance, as evident in our forward leasing and reinvestment pipelines, as well as attractive acquisitions that leverage our value-added platform."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income was $81.2 million , or $0.27 per diluted share, and $24.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, respectively.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income was $270.2 million , or $0.90 per diluted share, and $121.2 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, respectively.

Nareit FFO

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Nareit FFO was $137.4 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, and $99.7 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of $(0.3) million , or $(0.00) per diluted share, and $(19.2) million , or $(0.06) per diluted share, respectively.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Nareit FFO was $522.3 million , or $1.75 per diluted share, and $437.8 million , or $1.47 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include items that impact FFO comparability, including losses on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of $(31.3) million , or $(0.10) per diluted share, and $(37.7) million , or $(0.13) per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 9.7% versus the comparable 2020 period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 8.9% versus the comparable 2020 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share (equivalent to $0.96 per annum) for the first quarter of 2022.

The dividend is payable on April 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 5, 2022 , representing an ex-dividend date of April 4, 2022 .

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company stabilized nine value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $67.9 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 9% and added 11 new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include five anchor space repositioning projects, two outparcel development projects, and four redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $46.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 8%.

At December 31, 2021 , the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 50 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $374.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 16 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $77.1 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 8% - 14%; 12 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $23.5 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 22 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $273.7 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

Tampa -St. Petersburg- Clearwater, FL MSA), can be found at this link: An in-depth review of a project that highlights the Company's reinvestment expertise, Seminole Plaza (-St. Petersburg-MSA), can be found at this link: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/seminole-plaza-redev

Acquisitions

During the three months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company acquired four shopping centers for a combined purchase price of $191.9 million , including:

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company acquired six shopping centers, in addition to certain outparcels, ancillary land parcels, and leasehold rights, for a combined purchase price of $259.4 million .

Subsequent to December 31, 2021 , the Company acquired two shopping centers for a combined purchase price of $131.9 million , including:

Dispositions

During the three months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company generated approximately $116.2 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of eight shopping centers, as well as two partial properties, comprised of 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company generated approximately $244.3 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of 17 shopping centers, as well as 15 partial properties, comprised of 2.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021 , the Company disposed of one shopping center for $25.6 million of gross proceeds.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , the Company raised approximately $5.2 million in gross proceeds, excluding commissions, from the sale of approximately 0.2 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $25.06 through its at-the-market equity offering program. As of December 31, 2021 , $394.8 million of common stock remained available for issuance.

During 2021, the Company's Operating Partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), issued $850.0 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes and redeemed $500.0 of Senior Notes due 2023 and a $350.0 million term loan scheduled to mature December 2023 .

At December 31, 2021 , the Company had $1.5 billion of total liquidity, comprised of $297.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and $1.2 billion of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021 , the Company repaid its $250.0 million Floating Rate Senior Notes due on February 1, 2022 . The Company has no remaining debt maturities in 2022.

GUIDANCE

The Company expects 2022 Nareit FFO per diluted share of $1.86 - $1.95 and same property NOI growth of 2.0% - 4.0%

Expectations for 2022 same property NOI growth include a:

Expectations for 2022 Nareit FFO:

The following table provides a bridge from the Company's 2021 Nareit FFO per diluted share to the Company's 2022 estimated Nareit FFO per diluted share:





Low

High 2021 Nareit FFO per diluted share

$1.75

$1.75 Same property NOI growth

0.05

0.10 Items that impact FFO comparability 1

0.10

0.10 Impact of 2021 and 2022 transaction activity

(0.02)

— Other 2

(0.03)

(0.02) Non-cash GAAP rental adjustments 3

0.01

0.02 2022E Nareit FFO per diluted share

$1.86

$1.95

1. Includes loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses recognized in 2021. 2022 guidance does not include any expectations of such one-time items. 2. Includes non-same property NOI, lease termination fees, non-real estate depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expense, dividend and interest, interest expense, and other income (expense). 3. Includes straight-line rental income, net, accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, and straight-line ground rent expense.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2022 estimated net income attributable to common stockholders to Nareit FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2022E

2022E Per

Diluted Share Net income

$265 - $292

$0.89 - $0.98 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

317

1.06 Gain on sale of real estate assets

(26)

(0.09) Impairment of real estate assets

0

0.00 Nareit FFO

$556 - $583

$1.86 - $1.95

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company presents the non-GAAP performance measures set forth below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to net income is presented in the attached tables.

Nareit FFO

Nareit FFO is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating and financial performance of real estate companies. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and (v) after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that Nareit FFO is useful to investors in measuring its operating and financial performance because the definition excludes items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating and financial performance, such as depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating and financial performance more difficult, such as gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating performance of real estate companies. Same property NOI is calculated (using properties owned for the entirety of both periods and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties that have been stabilized for less than one year) as total property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, adjustments for revenues deemed uncollectible, ancillary and other rental income, percentage rents, and other revenues) less direct property operating expenses (operating costs and real estate taxes). Same property NOI excludes (i) corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), (ii) lease termination fees, (iii) straight-line rental income, net, (iv) accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, (v) straight-line ground rent expense, and (vi) income or expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that same property NOI is useful to investors in measuring the operating performance of its property portfolio because the definition excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the operating performance of the Company's properties, such as depreciation and amortization and corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), lease termination fees, straight-line rental income, net, accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, and straight-line ground rent expense and because it eliminates disparities in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties or the stabilization of completed new development properties during the period presented and therefore provides a more consistent metric for comparing the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 382 retail centers comprise approximately 67 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, operating results, and cash flows of the Company, the Company's tenants, the real estate market, the financial markets, and the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Company and its tenants, and the extent to which it continues to do so will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity, and duration of the pandemic, treatment developments, public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots, the effectiveness of vaccines, booster shots, and treatments against emerging variants of COVID-19 such as the Delta and Omicron variants, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and potential sustained changes in consumer behavior, among others. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information

























As of

As of









12/31/21

12/31/20

Assets









Real estate











Land $ 1,773,448

$ 1,740,263





Buildings and tenant improvements 8,009,320

7,714,105





Construction in progress 101,422

142,745





Lease intangibles 544,224

566,448









10,428,414

10,163,561





Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,813,329)

(2,659,448)



Real estate, net 7,615,085

7,504,113



Cash and cash equivalents 296,632

368,675



Restricted cash 1,111

1,412



Marketable securities 20,224

19,548



Receivables, net 234,873

240,323



Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 143,503

139,260



Real estate assets held for sale 16,131

18,014



Other assets 49,834

50,802

Total assets $ 8,377,393

$ 8,342,147

















Liabilities









Debt obligations, net $ 5,164,518

$ 5,167,330



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 494,529

494,116

Total liabilities 5,659,047

5,661,446

















Equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;











306,337,045 and 305,621,403 shares issued and 297,210,053 and 296,494,411











shares outstanding 2,972

2,965



Additional paid-in capital 3,231,732

3,213,990



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,674)

(28,058)



Distributions in excess of net income (503,684)

(508,196)

Total equity 2,718,346

2,680,701

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,377,393

$ 8,342,147

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









12/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20

Revenues

















Rental income $ 292,897

$ 269,308

$ 1,146,304

$ 1,050,943



Other revenues 2,421

102

5,970

2,323

Total revenues 295,318

269,410

1,152,274

1,053,266

























Operating expenses

















Operating costs 39,128

31,392

132,042

111,678



Real estate taxes 40,838

42,147

165,746

168,943



Depreciation and amortization 80,796

84,249

327,152

335,583



Impairment of real estate assets -

3,245

1,898

19,551



General and administrative 29,039

23,499

105,454

98,280

Total operating expenses 189,801

184,532

732,292

734,035

























Other income (expense)

















Dividends and interest 57

147

299

482



Interest expense (47,175)

(51,791)

(194,776)

(199,988)



Gain on sale of real estate assets 23,603

11,281

73,092

34,499



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

(17,611)

(28,345)

(28,052)



Other (759)

(2,500)

(65)

(4,999)

Total other expense (24,274)

(60,474)

(149,795)

(198,058)

























Net income $ 81,243

$ 24,404

$ 270,187

$ 121,173

























Net income per common share:





















Basic



$ 0.27

$ 0.08

$ 0.91

$ 0.41



Diluted



$ 0.27

$ 0.08

$ 0.90

$ 0.41

Weighted average shares:





















Basic



297,490

296,661

297,408

296,972



Diluted



299,037

297,623

298,835

297,899

























FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









12/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20

























Net income $ 81,243

$ 24,404

$ 270,187

$ 121,173



Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 79,753

83,284

323,354

331,558



Gain on sale of real estate assets (23,603)

(11,281)

(73,092)

(34,499)



Impairment of real estate assets -

3,245

1,898

19,551

Nareit FFO $ 137,393

$ 99,652

$ 522,347

$ 437,783

























Nareit FFO per diluted share $ 0.46

$ 0.33

$ 1.75

$ 1.47

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 299,037

297,623

298,835

297,899

























Items that impact FFO comparability

















Loss on extinguishment of debt, net $ -

$ (17,611)

$ (28,345)

$ (28,052)



Litigation and other non-routine legal expenses (111)

(1,582)

(2,585)

(8,977)



Transaction expenses (192)

(47)

(395)

(635)

Total items that impact FFO comparability $ (303)

$ (19,240)

$ (31,325)

$ (37,664)

Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ (0.00)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.13)

























Additional Disclosures

















Straight-line rental income, net (1) $ 3,924

$ (325)

$ 14,551

$ (11,858)



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant

inducements 1,895

3,272

8,221

13,074



Straight-line ground rent expense (2) (14)

(46)

(134)

(151)

























Dividends declared per share $ 0.240

$ 0.215

$ 0.885

$ 0.500

Dividends declared $ 71,331

$ 63,746

$ 262,877

$ 148,234

Dividend payout ratio (as % of Nareit FFO) 51.9%

64.0%

50.3%

33.9%























(1) Includes straight-line rental income reversals of $1.0 million and $4.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $3.9 million and $34.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, in connection with returning certain tenants to the accrual basis of accounting, the Company recognized $0.1 million and $0.9 million of straight-line rental income during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, that had previously been reversed. (2) Straight-line ground rent expense is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





































SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS Unaudited, dollars in thousands













































Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended















12/31/21

12/31/20

Change

12/31/21

12/31/20

Change

Same Property NOI Analysis

























Number of properties

364

364

-

362

362

-

Percent billed

88.6%

87.9%

0.7%

88.6%

88.0%

0.6%

Percent leased

91.9%

90.9%

1.0%

92.0%

91.0%

1.0%



































Revenues



























Base rent

$ 201,816

$ 196,601





$ 788,650

$ 785,904







Expense reimbursements

66,058

61,208





242,992

236,016







Revenues deemed uncollectible

(124)

(11,284)





1,614

(63,463)







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

7,946

4,551





25,043

18,084







Percentage rents

1,231

517





5,600

3,850















276,927

251,593

10.1%

1,063,899

980,391

8.5%

Operating expenses



























Operating costs

(39,316)

(30,856)





(126,278)

(106,227)







Real estate taxes

(39,481)

(40,161)





(158,015)

(158,275)















(78,797)

(71,017)

11.0%

(284,293)

(264,502)

7.5%

Same property NOI

$ 198,130

$ 180,576

9.7%

$ 779,606

$ 715,889

8.9%



































NOI margin



71.5%

71.8%





73.3%

73.0%





Expense recovery ratio



83.8%

86.2%





85.5%

89.2%







































Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:



































Change

Percent

Contribution





Change

Percent

Contribution







Base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

$ 3,580

2.0%





$ 976

0.1%







Base rent - COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

1,635

0.9%





1,770

0.3%







Revenues deemed uncollectible

11,160

6.2%





65,077

9.1%







Net expense reimbursements

(2,930)

(1.6%)





(12,815)

(1.8%)







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

3,395

1.8%





6,959

1.0%







Percentage rents

714

0.4%





1,750

0.2%



















9.7%









8.9%







































Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI

























Same property NOI

$ 198,130

$ 180,576





$ 779,606

$ 715,889





Adjustments:



























Non-same property NOI

10,233

10,684





43,602

49,453







Lease termination fees

1,184

1,710





8,640

6,238







Straight-line rental income, net

3,924

(325)





14,551

(11,858)







Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements 1,895

3,272





8,221

13,074







Straight-line ground rent expense

(14)

(46)





(134)

(151)







Depreciation and amortization

(80,796)

(84,249)





(327,152)

(335,583)







Impairment of real estate assets

-

(3,245)





(1,898)

(19,551)







General and administrative

(29,039)

(23,499)





(105,454)

(98,280)







Total other expense

(24,274)

(60,474)





(149,795)

(198,058)





Net income

$ 81,243

$ 24,404





$ 270,187

$ 121,173







































