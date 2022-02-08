Cambrex Recognized with 2022 CMO Leadership Awards for the 8th Consecutive Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it has been recognized by the annual CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) Leadership Awards in the categories of Quality and Service. This marks the eighth consecutive year Cambrex has been acknowledged with an award.

"Cambrex is honored to be identified once again by our customers and industry peers as a leading supplier to the pharmaceutical industry. To be recognized in the categories of quality and service delivery reflects our technical expertise and our approach to delivering customized solutions focused on our customers' needs," said Thomas Loewald, Chief Executive Officer at Cambrex. He added, "Demand for outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing is growing steadily. At Cambrex, we are committed to investing in the capacity, capabilities, and expertise needed to strengthen our position as a leading global CDMO."

CMO Leadership Awards results are based on primary market research from Industry Standard Research's Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking annual online surveys. For the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards, 86 CMOs were evaluated on 23 performance metrics. Research participants were recruited from biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence and authority when it comes to working with CMOs. Respondents only evaluated companies with which they had worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensures that ratings come from actual involvement with a business and that companies identified as leaders are backed by experiential data. CMOs must meet the minimum threshold of customer survey responses to be eligible for an award.

"Congratulations to all the Life Science Leader and Outsourced Pharma 2022 CMO Leadership Award winners," announced Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma. "You are the biopharma industry's top service providers – those who have excelled for your customers through pandemic hurdles, supply-chain challenges, and advancing demands of new platforms and technologies."

Cambrex recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981. Following 40 years of growth and transformation into a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization, Cambrex continues its commitment to leadership in pharmaceutical drug substance manufacturing with over $100 million of investments in progress across its global manufacturing network.



About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,200 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis. Continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, visit http://www.cambrex.com

About the CMO Leadership Awards

Now in its 11th year, Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader's CMO Leadership Awards provide readers with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in choosing a reputable partner for their development and manufacturing needs. For the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards, Industry Standard Research (ISR) determined the award recipients through their evaluation of more than 86 contract manufacturers. These CMOs were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey.

