Civic Federal Credit Union and NCLGBA Launch New Scholarship Program

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Civic Federal Credit Union, a digital-first financial services firm serving North Carolina's local government employees and their families today announced a partnership with the NC Local Government Budgeting Association (NCLGBA) to launch a new endowed scholarship for college students in North Carolina.

The new scholarship program will benefit students pursuing a master's of public administration at a NC-based institution. It is designed to champion budgeting, strategy and performance management as viable career paths in local government.

Civic Federal Credit Union is helping to launch the fund as the first public donor with a $25,000 contribution to the program. The NCLGBA is adding $12,500 for a total of $37,500 in new scholarship funding. The NCLGBA will lead the scholarship program that will provide a minimum of $1,000 grants to qualifying NC students. The first scholarship from the program is expected to be awarded in the fall of 2022.

"We have a unique opportunity to encourage our students to consider leadership roles in local government, here at home in our North Carolina cities and towns," said Dwayne Naylor, President of Civic Federal Credit Union . "Our entire team is committed to access – for education needs, financial resources and talent development opportunities that can help improve people's lives across our state."

As North Carolina's first digital credit union, Civic is a member-led organization that serves local government employees, their families, and small businesses. Created in 2018, Civic has reimagined financial services 'beyond the branch' and expanded access to financial services for people across the state using secure app and web technology for anytime and convenient banking options. The credit union designs products and services which empower people to achieve financial goals, increase financial wellness and, in turn, create stronger communities. Headquartered in Raleigh, Civic serves all 100 North Carolina counties from its LEED Gold-certified building .

