Lattice Achieves Record Growth in 2021 as People Strategy Continues to be Top Priority for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice , the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today reported record growth in its 2021 fiscal year summary report. This continued company momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity and demand for software that enables companies to build engaged, high-performing teams while providing people leaders with strategic, data-driven insights.

In today's rapidly changing world of work, identifying the tools and processes that will enable organizations to build, manage, and grow high-performing teams needs to be an intentional part of any company's overall people strategy. And that people strategy must evolve and scale with the needs of the business as well as engage and develop employees.

"Over the past year, we have invested heavily in building a people management platform that is not only critical for companies focused on attracting and retaining top talent, but also gives every people leader visibility into their teams to maximize employee insight, support, and growth," said Jack Altman, Lattice CEO and co-founder. "As a result, Lattice has emerged as the essential tool for people-first organizations."

As part of its record growth, Lattice has achieved a number of major milestones during its fiscal year, including:

Business Performance: Exiting the fourth quarter of 2021, Lattice reported over 110% year-over-year ARR growth. Further, the company increased its customer base by more than 40%, including Calm, Imperfect Foods, and Article. Additionally, in March 2021, Lattice closed its Series E fundraising round, bringing the company to unicorn status. Less than 10 months later in January 2022, Lattice closed its Series F fundraising round at $175 million led by Tiger Global, bringing the company valuation to more than $3 billion.

Employee Growth: From January 2021, Lattice grew headcount to more than 480 employees - over 150% year-over-year growth since January 2021. Lattice also strengthened its leadership with senior hires across all departments as well as welcomed the addition of a new board member, Sandra Smith .

Product Innovation: Over the course of 2021, Lattice announced several products including a new powerful OKR and Goals solution, significant improvements to Performance Reviews, and a new Compensation Management solution to arrive mid-2022. In addition, Lattice released more than 8,250 features and product updates to meet and exceed user needs. Most recently, Lattice launched a host of new integrations and partnerships with HRIS systems, Grow career architectures, and action planning. To end 2021, Lattice also ranked as the top Momentum Leader on G2's Winter Momentum Grid reports for Performance Management, Employee Engagement, OKRs, and Career Management.

Additional Activity: In September 2021, Lattice officially expanded its focus internationally with a European headquarters in London, UK as well as hit record attendance at it's Resources for Humans Virtual conference, headlined by Serena Williams. In January 2022, Lattice received Great Place to Work Certification™ , with 99% of employees saying Lattice is a great place to work.

