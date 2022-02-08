SECTRA WINS FOUR 2022 BEST IN KLAS AWARDS IN THE US, CANADA, AND ASIA/OCEANIA

SHELTON, Conn, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that its radiology module for enterprise imaging, Sectra PACS, has won the prestigious customer satisfaction award Best in KLAS. It has been ranked number one by healthcare providers for the ninth consecutive year in the US, third consecutive year in Canada, and for a first-time in Asia/Oceania. The awards are given by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions says, "Receiving this positive feedback from our customers cannot be underestimated. It's the best proof point that we have hired and retained highly skilled and motivated employees who listen to, and care about our customers. Everyone at Sectra realizes that, in the end, it is patients that benefit from the products and services we provide. This makes us immensely happy and proud."

The first Sectra PACS installation was in Sweden in 1993 and now, the company has more than 2,000 sites worldwide. The radiology module is an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, also comprising VNA and imaging modules for cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and digital pathology in one single system.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors," says Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS.

With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive nine years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

