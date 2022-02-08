A Toast to Innovation: BLACK+DECKER® and Bartesian™ Shake Up Craft Cocktails with bev by BLACK+DECKER™ - <span class="legendSpanClass">The single-serve cocktail maker is one of the first products to launch from BLACK+DECKER's expanded home and lifestyle innovation line</span>

TOWSON, Md. and CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) and a global leader in product design and innovation, and Bartesian™, creator of the original premium intelligent cocktail maker, announce a new partnership to bring bev by BLACK+DECKER™ to market in late spring. The partnership was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year.

"BLACK+DECKER has been setting the standard for product design and innovation for over a century," said Kendall Nohe, Global Head of Home & Lifestyle Product Development for BLACK+DECKER. "The single-serve cocktail maker is one of the first products to launch from our expanded home and lifestyle innovation line, designed to make life easier at home. bev by BLACK+DECKER allows consumers to mix up a variety of craft cocktails for endless social gatherings. In partnership with Bartesian, we are toasting innovation with the launch of bev by BLACK+DECKER."

In partnership with Bartesian, bev by BLACK+DECKER is designed to dispense personalized cocktails at the touch of a button. The personal bartender enables users to make mixologist-crafted cocktails with locations for five liquors: gin, vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey, as well as a location for an included glass water bottle. Designed to fit most standard 750ml liquor bottles, the cocktail maker also features LEDs for bottle illumination, enabling consumers to prominently display the liquor being served. bev by BLACK+DECKER features four drink strength customization levels (mocktail, light, regular and strong) and is exclusively compatible with Bartesian's growing assortment of premium cocktail capsules.

Bartesian's fully-recyclable capsules are made with all the real ingredients — including natural juices, extracts and bitters for effortless, lounge-quality cocktails at home without artificial colors or flavors. There are more than 40 premium cocktail recipes available for purchase, sold most commonly in a pack of six for $14.99.

"Bartesian created the on-demand cocktail experience and we're thrilled to introduce more drink enthusiasts to their own at-home personal bartender," said Ryan Close, Founder & CEO of Bartesian. "Our partnership with BLACK+DECKER will enable us to reach a larger consumer base as we continue to grow this incredibly popular category. This partnership will also make it easier for consumers to purchase Bartesian cocktail capsules in new retail environments across the country. We're incredibly proud to add a leading brand like BLACK+DECKER to our growing list of successful partners and look forward to continuing to lead the industry in driving innovation in the home cocktail market."

bev by BLACK+DECKER will be available in late spring for purchase on Amazon.com at $299, with Bartesian capsules and liquor bottles sold separately. BLACK+DECKER is also working with Bartesian to explore options for bringing the at-home craft cocktail experience to markets around the world.

To learn more about bev by BLACK+DECKER, visit blackanddecker.com/products/product-stories/bev. For more information about Bartesian and their growing assortment of drink capsules, visit Bartesian.com.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook , Instagram , & Twitter .

About Bartesian

Bartesian is the creator of the first-ever intelligent cocktail maker using capsules that contain the real, premium ingredients for on-demand, perfectly crafted cocktails. The Bartesian cocktail maker creates Premium Cocktails on Demand™ with the customer's choice of spirits at customizable strengths. Behind the company is a group of innovative designers, engineers and mixology enthusiasts working together to elevate the cocktail experience. Bartesian launched late in 2019 and has already stocked up on thousands of 5 star reviews & awards such as the 2020 CES Innovation Award, The Knot Wedding Registry Award, Good Housekeeping Best Innovation of 2020 Award, and selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things of 2019. Bartesian is headquartered in Chicago. To learn more about Bartesian visit Bartesian.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

