Jackpocket Releases Q4 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S. Jackpocket app hits $100M in prize payouts with lottery winners increasing by 550% since Q4 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q4 report about the state of digital lottery play. Following steep Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, digital lottery play has significantly increased since last quarter and within the last year in states where Jackpocket is active.

"With $100 million in lottery prizes won on the Jackpocket app to date, it's clear that lottery players are increasingly seeking accessible and convenient solutions," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Digital lottery play is moving into a new and golden era in 2022. We're looking forward to continuing to provide users with innovative, easy-to-use digital gaming experiences."

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q4 2021. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q4 2021.

Getting Lucky: Number and Game Trends

In every state where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q4 2020

Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 10, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q4 2021

For bonus numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2 and Q3 of 2021

30 and 48 were the most frequent numbers drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q4 2021

Specific data findings: 30 and 48 - each drawn 10 times 7 and 26 - each drawn 9 times 3, 38, and 45 - each drawn 8 times 10, 25, 58 and 59 - each drawn 7 times

1 - drawn 6 times



4, 15, and 24 - each drawn 5 times



2, 8, 9 and 17 - each drawn 4 times



6, 10, 18, 19 and 22 - each drawn 3 times

AR: Natural State Jackpot



CO: Lucky for Life



DC: Lucky for Life



MN: Northstar Cash



NH: Lucky for Life



NJ: Cash4Life



NY: Cash4Life



OH: Lucky for Life



OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks



TX: Lotto Texas

Digital Lottery Demographics

Gender Q4 2021: 41.1% of total Q3 2021: 41.0% of total Q2 2021: 42.2% of total Q4 2020: 36.2% of total

Q4 2021: 58.9% of total



Q3 2021: 59.0% of total



Q2 2021: 57.8% of total



Q4 2020: 63.8% of total

Top Digital Lottery Stats in Q4

Amount spent each month

Top Three Winning Amounts by State

State-Specific Trends

New York is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY growth at 129,185.7%

Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ growth at 28.5%

Specific data findings: New York Texas New Jersey



As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S.*, Jackpocket sees the findings of the 10 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington D.C.

For more information on digital lottery play in the U.S. visit: https://www.jackpocket.com/press .

*According to data from AppFollow as of January 17, 2021.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

