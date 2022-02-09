Kathleen Guzman Joins WorthPoint's Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, today announced that Kathleen Guzman, former auction house executive and noted authority on fine art and collectibles, has been elected to the corporation's board of directors. Guzman brings with her a broad range of leadership experience in the antiques and fine art trade, as well as a long track record of business acumen with collectors and resellers.

Kathleen Guzman (PRNewswire)

"Kathleen's valuable domain expertise will be crucial in leading WorthPoint as it develops new products and services key to our customers' success," said Will Seippel, founder and CEO of WorthPoint. "Her experience in the business of buying and selling antiques, fine art and other high-end collectibles brings a unique perspective that can only help WorthPoint grow."

Prior to joining WorthPoint, Guzman was a Senior Vice President and the Managing Director of Heritage Auctions in New York for 12 years. She has personally auctioned more than 1,500 sales with more than a million objects with a combined value of more than $1 billion. She brings 15 years of experience from the world-renowned Christie's international auction house, selling such items as a Claude Monet watercolor for $4.3 million and the Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" for $660,000. Guzman is an independent consultant, a USPAP-compliant art appraiser, writer and charity auctioneer. She holds an Executive MBA from Columbia University and has a master's degree in art history from Queen's College.

"I have known Will since 2008 and have followed his meteoric rise with WorthPoint," Guzman said. "It is great to have the opportunity to be on the board and assist with ongoing strategy."

Throughout her accomplished career as an expert in the fine art and antique fields, Guzman has made an indelible impact on companies and collecting communities in the United States and around the world. She was the former President of Christie's East and President of Phillips Auctioneers, as well as Senior Vice President of Business Development at eBay. Guzman is frequently quoted in print, on radio and on television regarding the art and antique markets and spokesperson for the art market, including appearances on such programs as "Oprah," "Good Morning America," "Today," along with international networks like CNN, and countless online publications. She has appeared as an expert on the PBS series "Antiques Roadshow" for more than 20 years.

She lectures extensively on the art market for the American Appraisers Association, New York University, Bard College and the Fashion Institute of Technology. Guzman also auctions extensively for charitable causes, including The Make-a-Wish Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes, and Housing Works, to name a few, with noted celebrities.

"Kathleen is a true trailblazer and has held leadership positions in every corner of the trade, be it galleries, auction houses or e-commerce," Seippel said. "We are very proud that she recognized our value and importance to the collecting community, which will only increase with the addition of someone with her impeccable reputation and prowess."

About WorthPoint Corporation:

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery of more than 188,000 identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with more than 6,000 books about collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 610 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has subscribers on six continents.

(PRNewsfoto/WorthPoint Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorthPoint Corporation