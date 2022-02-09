Policygenius Announces New Service: Policygenius Pro

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius announced today the launch of Policygenius Pro, a turnkey partnerships platform that helps independent agents and financial advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. Policygenius is the leading tech-enabled platform for insurance shopping and fulfillment, with a marketplace of top insurers across life, disability, and home & auto insurance.

With this program, the company will provide its one-stop-shop insurance solution to financial advisors, independent agents, community banks, credit unions, and more, with the goal of helping partners' clients get the insurance coverage they need. Partners receive access to a wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform. Partners also receive support from an expert staff of 300+ dedicated specialists for case management, underwriting, and product support.

"We founded Policygenius to simplify the process of getting financial protection for individuals. Policygenius Pro is the natural B2B extension of our success in the B2C life insurance space," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said. "We spent years assembling a superior product shelf, developing highly efficient and customer-friendly sales and case management processes, and building proprietary technology that delivers industry-leading client outcomes. With Policygenius Pro, we're able to offer those advantages to independent agents, financial advisors, and their clients."

Policygenius has signed on a number of financial advisory firms and independent agents as pilot partners for Policygenius Pro.

"We've developed a strong partnership with Policygenius and truly value their dedication to client experience," Tyler Schroeder, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Facet Wealth, said. "They've demonstrated great attention to detail and delivered innovative solutions that help our clients find the right coverage for their financial goals."

"Ease of doing business is one of the biggest benefits of working with Policygenius," Andrew Wigzell, a financial services executive who was an early adopter of Policygenius Pro, said. "The structure they have in place to accept drop tickets, schedule follow-up calls right away, capture clients in the moment and move them forward. It just makes everything go quickly and smoothly."

Policygenius has industry-leading placement and approved-as-applied (AAA) rates, and holds a Net Promoter Score of 78, double the industry average. Given strong early traction, Policygenius is investing aggressively in building out Policygenius Pro.

"We view Policygenius Pro as a huge growth opportunity. It lets us address a large market that still prefers to purchase life insurance through more traditional retail channels," Fitzgerald added. "This is not a 'test the waters' situation. We're investing significant resources and leveraging our competitive advantages to scale quickly, and we're excited about our early results. We've built deep and strategic relationships with the leading life carriers and our ultimate vision is for nearly every U.S. term life insurance sale to be written through the Policygenius platform."

