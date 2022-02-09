As Staffing Challenges Continue for Hospices, Delta Care Rx Offers Free Remote Patient Care Tools

Many hospice and palliative care organizations have utilized Remote Patient Care and Telehealth tools to maintain high standards of care during the pandemic.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission-driven hospice and serious illness providers struggling with the staffing and access issues resulting from the COVID-19 national health emergency can now obtain free access to a suite of essential Remote Patient Care and Telehealth tools, thanks to an unprecedented offer from Delta Care Rx, an innovator and leader in providing pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services and hospice-tailored electronic prescribing.

All of the company's current customers, and any other providers across the country with a publicly available mission statement and/or mission-driven goals and initiatives, are eligible to gain access to this free suite of Remote Patient Care and Telehealth tools, which are normally nested side by side to Delta Care's full service pharmaceutical care and Rx benefit management technologies.

"At Delta Care, we're constantly inspired by the tremendous work of mission-driven hospices in serving their respective communities," said company President Drew Mihalyo, PharmD. "Delta Care as a company is committed to investing the resources necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of these hospices' mission-driven programs, so we're taking this concrete step to provide genuine value to community-based hospices struggling with staffing, turnover, and the return of access restrictions at local hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living communities."

"While not-for-profit hospices are known for their 'high-touch' care, the 'high tech' part of healthcare today can be a challenge for any mission-driven provider," noted Carole Fisher, President of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), a collaborative of nearly 80 not-for-profit, community-integrated, advanced illness and hospice providers from across the United States who play a unique role as a crucial safety net for the sickest, most vulnerable patients in the communities they serve. "NPHI applauds Delta Care for its efforts to support the work of community-based hospices everywhere."

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Remote Patient Care Tools and Telehealth technologies have been an "added value" innovation Delta Care has brought to its pharmaceutical care customer base of hundreds of hospice, palliative care, serious illness care and/or Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) locations nationwide that had already been using Delta Care's Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), Rx Mail Order, and e-Prescribing services and technologies.

"If you carefully examine our Delta Care e-Tools Suite, you'll see it's an impressive library of targeted software that enhances the daily workflow for clinicians by providing tools that are far from just pharmacy- or drug-purchasing related," Mihalyo added." We have a lot of tools you don't find in the standard electronic medical record (EMR) that most hospices use these days, yet our technologies readily interface with the EMRs our partners already utilize."

Providers like Hawaii Care Choices in Hilo, Hawaii, say that they were lucky enough to embrace this technology early on in the pandemic thanks to their existing partnership with Delta Care Rx. "The technology has helped us to come up with innovative solutions in response to rapidly changing situations," said CEO Brenda Ho. "It's become a natural way of how we operate—all facets of delivering hospice and palliative (serious illness) care are positively affected by the technology. We will continue to embrace it to help our organization grow and provide better care for our community."

Many providers cobbled together telehealth solutions on the fly when the national health emergency was first announced, Mihalyo explained. "Now is a perfect time for providers to take the lessons learned from the past two years and adopt a fully integrated, easy-to-learn, easy-to-use suite of tools specifically designed for hospice, palliative care, serious illness and PACE providers."

