Veteran LAPD Air Support Sergeant-Senior Supervisor Jorge Gonzalez Joins Helinet as New Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helinet, one of the most diverse and respected helicopter companies in the United States, announced today the appointment of Jorge Gonzalez as its new Chief Operating Officer. Gonzalez recently retired from the Los Angeles Police Department after 38 years of dedicated service and brings years of strategic aviation leadership to his new role. Jorge will be responsible for overseeing the company's ongoing operations while spearheading new growth activities with a strong focus on the company's Helinet Technologies division, which supports law enforcement, public safety, and government agencies with customized aviation technology solutions.

Gonzalez's history with Helinet dates back over a decade when the company first started supporting LAPD with microwave downlink technology, allowing aircrews to transmit uninterrupted high-definition video and data from aircraft to ground personnel and command sites in real-time. At the time of its launch, the system was one of the first HD surveillance and microwave downlink solutions in operation.

"Helinet has done an excellent job supporting LAPD over the years and has become a trusted advisor to the police department along with many other agencies," stated Gonzalez. Their integrity and uncompromising commitment to safety and customer service have stood out to me and many others, which is why I have chosen to join the team, he added. The company has several opportunities for further growth, and I look forward to helping them on the path ahead."

Jorge brings many unique skills to Helinet, having served in field operations, patrol, special problems units, federal gang enforcement units, aviation management, safety, leadership, and investigations. His career highlights include being a winged Los Angeles Police Department Tactical Flight Officer and Command Pilot and receiving 320 commendations and 2 Life Saving Medals for bravery. He also holds a commercial helicopter rating and has logged over 7,000 flight hours.

"Jorge is a distinguished member of the airborne law enforcement community and has dedicated his life to protecting and serving others," stated Kathryn Purwin, Helinet CEO. "He had serval opportunities presented upon his retirement at LAPD and we are thrilled he chose to join Helinet. His exceptional leadership and strategic vision will be a huge asset to the continued expansion of the company."

Helinet is a diversified aviation service provider located at Los Angeles' Van Nuys Airport. With more than 35 years in business, the company has earned a highly trusted and widely respected industry-wide reputation for its exceptional pilots, unparalleled service, and outstanding safety record. Helinet serves the following markets: emergency medical services, including patient, medical team and organ transport; electronic news gathering; motion picture, television and commercial production; airborne law enforcement; aircraft fleet management; and VIP charter. For more information: www.helinet.com.

