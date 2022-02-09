Contests
Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary January 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $188.9 billion as of January 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)





By Product Type:

January 31, 2022(1)


December 31, 2021

Open-End Funds

$                      75,351


$                      77,227

Closed-End Funds

11,736


12,068

Exchange Traded Funds

1,430


1,479

Retail Separate Accounts

41,606


44,538

Institutional Accounts

55,123


48,140

Structured Products

3,635


3,734

Total

$                    188,881


$                    187,186



(1)

Includes $14.1 billion of assets under management related to the January 1, 2022 acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners 

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

