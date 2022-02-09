WASHINGTON STATE MAKES LIST OF NATION'S WORST TRUCK BOTTLENECKS

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of Washington placed seven locations on the list.

"With important ports and border crossings with our largest trading partner, Washington is a critical connection for the American economy. However, congestion is threatening our ability to safely and efficiently connect our country's farms and factories with consumers here and around the world. ATRI's list of the worst truck bottlenecks in the country shows us just where we need to invest to do the most good in relieving congestion – and in Washington, there are seven chokepoints in need of serious attention," said Washington Trucking Associations President and CEO Sheri Call. "If we can address these bottlenecks, we can make our roads – and our supply chain – more efficient, safer, greener and equitable, delivering benefits for our state and the country."

The 2022 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The seven Washington bottlenecks are:

No. 33 Vancouver: I-5 at Columbia River

No. 36 Tacoma: I-5 at I-705/SR 16

No. 44 Seattle: I-5 at I-90

No. 48 Federal Way: SR 18 at I-5

No. 67 Auburn : SR 18 at SR 167

No. 76 Seattle: I-90 at I-405

No. 94 Tacoma: I-5 at SR 512

"ATRI's bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country. Every year, ATRI's list highlights the dire needs for modernizing and improving our roads and bridges," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "We have seen, most recently in Pittsburgh, that the cost of doing nothing could also cost lives. It's time to fund these projects and get our supply chains moving again."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website here. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

