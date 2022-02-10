Connectivity Unleashed: MWC22 Barcelona Reveals Event Highlights

BARCELONA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at a press conference in Barcelona, the GSMA revealed event highlights for MWC22 Barcelona. The show theme, Connectivity Unleashed, explores 5G Connect sponsored by Salesforce, Advancing AI, Internet of Everything, CloudNet sponsored by Kyndryl, FinTech, and the Tech Horizon.

Hosted at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from 28 February to 3 March, MWC22 will also unveil Industry City. Co-delivered with knowledge and insights partner Accenture, the new exhibit includes demos, networking opportunities and a content zone to showcase how industries, such as fintech, manufacturing and mobility, are converging to reinvent how business gets done.

This year's edition includes more than 1000 speakers, 1500+ exhibitors, 37 country pavilions, the Ministerial Programme for policymakers and industry leaders, startup innovation at 4YFN (Four Years From Now), and discussions around diversity and inclusion at Diversity4Tech. With a tried and tested multi-layered health and safety plan, Committed Community, the global mobile ecosystem can convene safely to innovate, network, drive meaningful change and get business done.

"We're looking forward to spirited discussions, powerful keynotes, and seeing the very best of innovation at MWC22. This year you will hear from many industry leaders with one thing in common. Mobile technology is driving their transformation," said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. "To continue on this transformation journey, they will use this week to collaborate, share insights, accelerate real change and conduct business. The event is truly global with more than 150 countries represented – there is potential everywhere."

The GSMA is excited to welcome leaders from a wide range of industries, including government, finance, football, and for the first time, digital art and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Sotheby's CEO, Charles Stewart, will speak about how the convergence of the physical and digital worlds is creating new opportunities for the 277-year-old company. Our speakers include:

Diversity4Tech Summit

The Diversity4Tech Summit will host a range of speakers focused on making a case for greater diversity and inclusion in business and the technology sector. The exciting agenda includes talks, panels, awards, and a roundtable all designed to accelerate transformation and inclusion – inspiring attendees to demonstrate leadership on the issue.

Mobile at the centre of policy debate

The GSMA Ministerial Programme expects over 140 delegations. Ministers, policymakers, and industry leaders will discuss closing the digital gap, meeting global climate targets, building policies for a digital world, and maximising the potential of 5G. Political, regulatory, and telecom leaders recognise the importance of gathering in Barcelona to debate the issues and steer a course towards economic recovery and a digitally inclusive world.

In addition, pavilions hosted by 37 country delegations from around the world – from Armenia to Turkey – will be on hand, eager to do business and share the latest innovations from their markets.

4YFN is back at the heart of MWC22

4YFN will return once again to the heart of MWC, supported by our platinum sponsor, Bstartup Banco Sabadell. In Hall 6, over 500 international startups and over 300 speakers will convene to share insights on how to drive the ecosystem forward. We anticipate more than €4 billion of potential investment available at this year's event, and 200 startups will pitch to leading funds, VCs, and CVCs.

The GSMA also welcomes the WAS#15 event to Barcelona for the first time, providing a forum for interworking and roaming discussions.

Celebrating seven years certified carbon-neutral

Mobile was the first industry to commit to achieving net-zero by 2050, and our commitment extends to MWC22. The event aims to be a carbon-neutral event again – officially certified by AENOR International.

Registration for MWC22 is now open.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events offering a range of hybrid events at MWC22.

