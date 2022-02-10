Group 1 Automotive Announces Record 4Q21 & FY21 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 202 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported the highest fourth quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history.
"The record profits achieved in 2021 were a function of an agile management team responding to constant challenges created by the pandemic, along with a very powerful service operation and strong cost control," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite these choppy operational waters, I am very pleased that we were able to dramatically increase the size of our company with the acquisition of $2.5 billion in additional annual revenues, while at the same time returning significant capital to our shareholders via share repurchases. The acquisition of the Prime Auto Group in the northeastern U.S., along with the pending sale of our Brazilian operations, which is scheduled to close in Q2, puts us in a strong position to continue this type of flexible capital allocation in the year ahead."
Financial Reporting Revisions for Pending Disposition of Brazilian Operations
On November 12, 2021, the Company announced the expected disposition of its Brazilian operations. Until closing, the related assets, liabilities and operating results will be reported as discontinued operations and excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented. As a result of the transaction, the Company will no longer report Brazil as a separate reportable segment and will only present the remaining United States and United Kingdom reportable segments. Corporate-related overhead costs are recorded separately and included in consolidated continuing operations. The sale is expected to result in a non-cash loss of $77.5 million, due to non-cash historical foreign exchange translation adjustments of $125.7 million recorded within Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, which are required to be recognized in earnings upon sale of a foreign entity. The Brazilian Real ("BRL") to U.S. Dollar ("USD") foreign exchange rate devalued from the date of our original acquisition, from approximately $1 USD to $2 BRL in February 2013 to approximately $1 USD to $5 BRL in December 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results Overview – Continuing and Discontinued Operations
Fourth quarter 2021 ("current quarter") and full year 2021 ("current year") net income were $87.1 million and $552.1 million, respectively. Current quarter and current year adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) were $171.7 million and $642.1 million, respectively.
Current quarter and current year diluted earnings per common share were $4.84 and $30.11, respectively. Current quarter and current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-GAAP measure) were $9.54 and $35.02, respectively.
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Overview – Continuing Operations
Current quarter total revenues were $3.5 billion, a 19.4% increase compared to total revenues of $2.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 ("prior year quarter").
Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $163.2 million, a 65.2% increase compared to net income from continuing operations of $98.8 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $169.9 million, a 64.8% increase compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $103.1 million for the prior year quarter.
Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $9.06, a 69.0% increase over diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $5.36 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was an all-time quarterly record of $9.43, a 68.6% increase over adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $5.59 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.10 and $0.07, respectively.
Fourth Quarter 2021
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
measure)
Reported:
4Q21
Change
4Q21
Change
Total revenues
$3.5B
+19.4%
$3.1B
+9.3%
Total gross profit ("GP")
$671.2M
+42.5%
$607.1M
+30.8%
New Vehicle ("NV") Gross Margin ("GM")
11.5%
+5.0%
11.6%
+5.1%
NV units sold
35,573
(3.5)%
31,441
(13.6)%
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$5,441
+98.5%
$5,473
+100.3%
Used vehicle ("UV") GM
8.0%
+2.0%
7.9%
+1.9%
UV units sold
37,298
+10.2%
34,088
+2.2%
UV GP PRU
$2,428
+71.4%
$2,421
+69.4%
Parts & service ("P&S") GP $
$232.2M
+20.5%
$210.6M
+11.2%
P&S GM
52.9%
(1.8)%
52.7%
(1.9)%
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$150.1M
+17.6%
$137.6M
+9.0%
F&I GP PRU
$2,060
+14.1%
$2,099
+16.0%
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
62.7%
+107bps
62.3%
-26bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
61.9%
-141bps
61.2%
-189bps
Full Year 2021 Results Overview — Continuing Operations
Current year total revenues were $13.5 billion, a 27.2% increase compared to total revenues of $10.6 billion for the full year 2020 ("prior year").
Current year net income from continuing operations was $625.4 million, a 110.8% increase compared to net income from continuing operations of $296.7 million for the prior year. Full year 2021 adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $633.7 million, a 90.3% increase compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $333.0 million for the prior year.
Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $34.11, a 112.3% increase over diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $16.06 for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income per diluted common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $34.55, a 91.6% increase over adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $18.03 for the prior year. Current year and prior year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.46 and $0.03, respectively.
Full Year 2021
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
FY21
Change
FY21
Change
Total revenues
$13.5B
+27.2%
$13.0B
+24.1%
Total GP
$2.4B
+40.7%
$2.4B
+37.4%
NV GM
9.4%
+3.5%
9.3%
+3.5%
NV units sold
146,072
+8.4%
140,113
+5.2%
NV GP PRU
$4,181
+76.4%
$4,167
+75.9%
UV GM
8.0%
+1.3%
8.0%
+1.2%
UV units sold
161,857
+17.7%
156,251
+15.3%
UV GP PRU
$2,189
+46.8%
$2,182
+45.4%
P&S GP
$869.4M
+18.0%
$836.3M
+15.5%
P&S GM
54.6%
+0.4%
54.6%
+0.4%
F&I revenues
$581.4M
+25.6%
$565.1M
+23.4%
F&I GP PRU
$1,888
+11.0%
$1,907
+11.9%
SG&A expenses as a % of GP
60.5%
-512bps
60.2%
-541bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
60.3%
-517bps
59.9%
-525bps
Share Repurchase
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 978,348 shares at an average price per common share of $196.20, for a total of $191.9 million. During the current year, the Company repurchased 1,103,417 common shares, representing approximately 6.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares, at an average price of $190.82, for a total of $210.6 million. The Company has $74.3 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 17.2 million common shares outstanding. Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
Corporate Development - Fourth Quarter 2021
In October 2021, the Company acquired two dealerships in Texas and one in California, which are expected to generate approximately $235 million in annualized revenues.
In November 2021, the Company completed the purchase of substantially all the assets, including real estate, of 28 Prime Automotive Group dealerships (41 franchises) and three collision centers. These stores are anticipated to generate $1.8 billion in annual revenues. The Company also announced the pending sale of its Brazilian operations in November 2021. This sale is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.
Corporate Development - Full Year 2021
In the current year, Group 1 has completed acquisitions representing an expected $2.5 billion of acquired annual revenues, inclusive of the activity noted above, growing the Company's portfolio by 58 franchises, and the Company also disposed of six franchises, which generated approximately $155 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues. These transactions represent a net $2.3 billion of expected acquired annual revenues.
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter & full year 2021 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1auto.com, then click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Conference ID:
7489926
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 17, 2022, by dialing:
Domestic:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Replay ID:
5383151
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 202 automotive dealerships, 268 franchises, and 46 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 34 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 on our business, (j) the impacts of any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,676.2
$
1,552.0
$
124.1
8.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
1,136.6
806.5
330.0
40.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
87.7
83.1
4.6
5.6
%
Parts and service sales
439.0
352.7
86.3
24.5
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
150.1
127.7
22.4
17.6
%
Total revenues
3,489.6
2,922.0
567.6
19.4
%
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
1,482.6
1,451.0
31.6
2.2
%
Used vehicle retail sales
1,046.0
758.6
287.4
37.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
82.9
81.4
1.5
1.9
%
Parts and service sales
206.8
159.9
46.8
29.3
%
Total cost of sales
2,818.3
2,450.9
367.4
15.0
%
GROSS PROFIT
671.2
471.1
200.1
42.5
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
420.9
290.4
130.5
44.9
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
20.6
18.7
1.9
10.1
%
Asset impairments
—
13.9
(13.9)
(100.0)
%
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
229.7
148.1
81.6
55.1
%
Floorplan interest expense
7.2
8.4
(1.2)
(14.7)
%
Other interest expense, net
16.0
13.4
2.6
19.3
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
206.5
126.2
80.3
63.6
%
Provision for income taxes
43.3
27.4
15.9
57.8
%
Net income from continuing operations
163.2
98.8
64.4
65.2
%
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(76.1)
1.3
(77.4)
(5,973.6)
%
NET INCOME
$
87.1
$
100.1
$
(13.0)
(13.0)
%
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
2.9
3.6
(0.6)
(18.0)
%
Net income available to diluted common shares
$
84.2
$
96.5
$
(12.4)
(12.8)
%
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
9.06
$
5.36
$
3.70
69.0
%
Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations
$
(4.23)
$
0.07
$
(4.31)
(6,121.9)
%
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
4.84
$
5.43
$
(0.60)
(11.0)
%
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
17.4
17.8
(0.4)
(2.1)
%
Weighted average participating securities
0.6
0.7
—
(7.4)
%
Total weighted average shares
18.0
18.4
(0.4)
(2.3)
%
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
21.0
%
21.7
%
(0.8)
%
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$
6,504.8
$
5,428.4
$
1,076.3
19.8
%
Used vehicle retail sales
4,438.8
3,055.6
1,383.2
45.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
365.7
295.8
69.9
23.6
%
Parts and service sales
1,591.2
1,357.4
233.7
17.2
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
581.4
463.0
118.5
25.6
%
Total revenues
13,481.9
10,600.2
2,881.7
27.2
%
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
5,894.0
5,109.1
784.9
15.4
%
Used vehicle retail sales
4,084.6
2,850.7
1,233.9
43.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
340.9
285.6
55.3
19.3
%
Parts and service sales
721.8
620.8
101.0
16.3
%
Total cost of sales
11,041.2
8,866.1
2,175.1
24.5
%
GROSS PROFIT
2,440.7
1,734.1
706.6
40.7
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,477.2
1,138.2
338.9
29.8
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
77.4
73.5
3.9
5.3
%
Asset impairments
1.7
26.7
(25.0)
(93.6)
%
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
884.4
495.7
388.7
78.4
%
Floorplan interest expense
27.6
39.2
(11.6)
(29.5)
%
Other interest expense, net
55.8
61.9
(6.1)
(9.8)
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
13.7
(13.7)
(100.0)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
800.9
380.8
420.1
110.3
%
Provision for income taxes
175.5
84.2
91.3
108.5
%
Net income from continuing operations
625.4
296.7
328.8
110.8
%
Net loss from discontinued operations
(73.3)
(10.2)
(63.1)
619.6
%
NET INCOME
$
552.1
$
286.5
$
265.6
92.7
%
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
18.5
10.3
8.3
80.4
%
Net income available to diluted common shares
$
533.6
$
276.2
$
257.4
93.2
%
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
34.11
$
16.06
$
18.04
112.3
%
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
$
(4.00)
$
(0.55)
$
(3.45)
623.5
%
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
30.11
$
15.51
$
14.60
94.1
%
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
17.7
17.8
(0.1)
(0.5)
%
Weighted average participating securities
0.6
0.7
—
(6.9)
%
Total weighted average shares
18.3
18.5
(0.1)
(0.7)
%
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
21.9
%
22.1
%
(0.2)
%
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14.9
$
69.0
$
(54.0)
(78.4)
%
Inventories, net
$
1,073.1
$
1,446.4
$
(373.3)
(25.8)
%
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$
531.0
$
1,087.2
$
(556.2)
(51.2)
%
Total debt
$
2,035.7
$
1,336.6
$
699.2
52.3
%
Total equity
$
1,825.2
$
1,449.6
$
375.7
25.9
%
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $271.9 and $176.4, respectively.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
81.6
%
83.0
%
80.9
%
78.0
%
United Kingdom
18.4
%
17.0
%
19.1
%
22.0
%
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
21.5
%
26.3
%
24.6
%
23.6
%
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
13.8
%
13.8
%
15.4
%
15.5
%
BMW/MINI
15.5
%
11.1
%
12.3
%
11.0
%
Ford/Lincoln
9.7
%
10.3
%
8.9
%
10.9
%
Honda/Acura
8.5
%
8.2
%
8.6
%
8.1
%
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac
5.7
%
8.4
%
6.6
%
7.9
%
Nissan
6.1
%
4.9
%
5.8
%
5.3
%
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
4.7
%
4.5
%
5.3
%
4.5
%
Mercedes-Benz/smart/Sprinter
5.3
%
5.0
%
4.8
%
5.4
%
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
5.0
%
4.6
%
4.3
%
4.3
%
Jaguar/Land Rover
1.1
%
1.6
%
1.6
%
2.0
%
Other
3.0
%
1.4
%
1.8
%
1.5
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
12
53
Used vehicle inventory
42
36
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
9
48
Used vehicle inventory
36
32
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
33
102
Used vehicle inventory
66
52
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,676.2
$
1,552.0
$
124.1
8.0
%
$
6.4
7.6
%
Used vehicle retail sales
1,136.6
806.5
330.0
40.9
%
6.2
40.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
87.7
83.1
4.6
5.6
%
0.8
4.7
%
Total used
1,224.3
889.6
334.7
37.6
%
7.0
36.8
%
Parts and service sales
439.0
352.7
86.3
24.5
%
1.3
24.1
%
F&I, net
150.1
127.7
22.4
17.6
%
0.3
17.4
%
Total revenues
$
3,489.6
$
2,922.0
$
567.6
19.4
%
$
14.9
18.9
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
193.6
$
101.1
$
92.5
91.5
%
$
0.3
91.2
%
Used vehicle retail sales
90.6
47.9
42.6
88.9
%
0.5
87.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
4.8
1.7
3.1
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
95.4
49.6
45.7
92.2
%
0.6
90.9
%
Parts and service sales
232.2
192.7
39.5
20.5
%
0.8
20.1
%
F&I, net
150.1
127.7
22.4
17.6
%
0.3
17.4
%
Total gross profit
$
671.2
$
471.1
$
200.1
42.5
%
$
1.9
42.1
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.5
%
6.5
%
5.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
8.0
%
5.9
%
2.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.5
%
2.0
%
3.4
%
Total used
7.8
%
5.6
%
2.2
%
Parts and service sales
52.9
%
54.6
%
(1.8)
%
Total gross margin
19.2
%
16.1
%
3.1
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
35,573
36,870
(1,297)
(3.5)
%
Retail used vehicles sold
37,298
33,843
3,455
10.2
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
8,218
10,441
(2,223)
(21.3)
%
Total used
45,516
44,284
1,232
2.8
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
47,119
$
42,095
$
5,024
11.9
%
$
179
11.5
%
Used vehicle retail
$
30,472
$
23,831
$
6,641
27.9
%
$
166
27.2
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
5,441
$
2,741
$
2,700
98.5
%
$
8
98.2
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,428
$
1,416
$
1,012
71.4
%
$
13
70.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
585
$
161
$
423
NM
$
16
NM
Total used
$
2,095
$
1,120
$
975
87.0
%
$
14
85.8
%
F&I PRU
$
2,060
$
1,806
$
254
14.1
%
$
3
13.9
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
420.9
$
290.4
$
130.5
44.9
%
$
1.5
44.4
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
415.8
$
298.5
$
117.3
39.3
%
$
1.4
38.8
%
SG&A as % gross profit
62.7
%
61.6
%
1.1
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.9
%
63.4
%
(1.4)
%
Operating margin %
6.6
%
5.1
%
1.5
%
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.7
%
5.3
%
1.5
%
Pretax margin %
5.9
%
4.3
%
1.6
%
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
6.2
%
4.5
%
1.6
%
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$
7.2
$
8.4
$
(1.2)
(14.7)
%
$
—
(15.0)
%
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
13.6
14.3
(0.7)
(5.0)
%
—
(5.0)
%
Net floorplan expense
$
(6.4)
$
(5.9)
$
(0.5)
$
—
Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1)
$
3.8
$
8.4
$
(4.6)
(54.8)
%
$
—
(55.0)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant Currency
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
6,504.8
$
5,428.4
$
1,076.3
19.8
%
$
77.3
18.4
%
Used vehicle retail sales
4,438.8
3,055.6
1,383.2
45.3
%
68.2
43.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
365.7
295.8
69.9
23.6
%
8.1
20.9
%
Total used
4,804.6
3,351.4
1,453.1
43.4
%
76.3
41.1
%
Parts and service sales
1,591.2
1,357.4
233.7
17.2
%
14.0
16.2
%
F&I, net
581.4
463.0
118.5
25.6
%
3.6
24.8
%
Total revenues
$
13,481.9
$
10,600.2
$
2,881.7
27.2
%
$
172.1
25.6
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
610.8
$
319.4
$
291.4
91.3
%
$
4.9
89.7
%
Used vehicle retail sales
354.2
205.0
149.3
72.8
%
4.5
70.6
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
24.9
10.2
14.7
144.2
%
0.6
138.7
%
Total used
379.1
215.1
164.0
76.2
%
5.1
73.9
%
Parts and service sales
869.4
736.7
132.7
18.0
%
8.4
16.9
%
F&I, net
581.4
463.0
118.5
25.6
%
3.6
24.8
%
Total gross profit
$
2,440.7
$
1,734.1
$
706.6
40.7
%
$
21.9
39.5
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.4
%
5.9
%
3.5
%
Used vehicle retail sales
8.0
%
6.7
%
1.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.8
%
3.4
%
3.4
%
Total used
7.9
%
6.4
%
1.5
%
Parts and service sales
54.6
%
54.3
%
0.4
%
Total gross margin
18.1
%
16.4
%
1.7
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
146,072
134,706
11,366
8.4
%
Retail used vehicles sold
161,857
137,502
24,355
17.7
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
39,486
40,330
(844)
(2.1)
%
Total used
201,343
177,832
23,511
13.2
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
44,531
$
40,298
$
4,233
10.5
%
$
529
9.2
%
Used vehicle retail
$
27,424
$
22,223
$
5,202
23.4
%
$
421
21.5
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
4,181
$
2,371
$
1,811
76.4
%
$
34
75.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,189
$
1,491
$
698
46.8
%
$
28
45.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
630
$
253
$
377
149.4
%
$
14
143.8
%
Total used
$
1,883
$
1,210
$
673
55.6
%
$
25
53.6
%
F&I PRU
$
1,888
$
1,701
$
187
11.0
%
$
12
10.3
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
1,477.2
$
1,138.2
$
338.9
29.8
%
$
15.2
28.4
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
1,470.7
$
1,134.5
$
336.2
29.6
%
$
15.0
28.3
%
SG&A as % gross profit
60.5
%
65.6
%
(5.1)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.3
%
65.4
%
(5.2)
%
Operating margin %
6.6
%
4.7
%
1.9
%
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.6
%
5.0
%
1.7
%
Pretax margin %
5.9
%
3.6
%
2.3
%
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
6.0
%
4.0
%
2.0
%
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$
27.6
$
39.2
$
(11.6)
(29.5)
%
$
0.4
(30.5)
%
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
54.2
47.3
6.9
14.5
%
—
14.5
%
Net floorplan expense
$
(26.5)
$
(8.1)
$
(18.5)
$
0.4
Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1)
$
22.9
$
39.2
$
(16.4)
(41.8)
%
$
0.4
(42.8)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,412.5
$
1,330.3
$
82.3
6.2
%
Used vehicle retail sales
874.6
629.1
245.5
39.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
52.6
47.3
5.3
11.1
%
Total used
927.2
676.4
250.8
37.1
%
Parts and service sales
379.4
297.4
82.0
27.6
%
F&I, net
135.6
116.1
19.4
16.7
%
Total revenues
$
2,854.7
$
2,420.1
$
434.5
18.0
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
170.8
$
88.8
$
82.0
92.3
%
Used vehicle retail sales
71.0
37.1
33.9
91.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.7
1.6
2.2
139.6
%
Total used
74.8
38.6
36.1
93.4
%
Parts and service sales
197.1
161.3
35.7
22.1
%
F&I, net
135.6
116.1
19.4
16.7
%
Total gross profit
$
578.1
$
404.9
$
173.2
42.8
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
12.1
%
6.7
%
5.4
%
Used vehicle retail sales
8.1
%
5.9
%
2.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
7.1
%
3.3
%
3.8
%
Total used
8.1
%
5.7
%
2.3
%
Parts and service sales
51.9
%
54.3
%
(2.3)
%
Total gross margin
20.3
%
16.7
%
3.5
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
29,028
30,610
(1,582)
(5.2)
%
Retail used vehicles sold
29,266
26,917
2,349
8.7
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
4,986
6,307
(1,321)
(20.9)
%
Total used
34,252
33,224
1,028
3.1
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
48,661
$
43,459
$
5,202
12.0
%
Used vehicle retail
$
29,883
$
23,371
$
6,513
27.9
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
5,883
$
2,901
$
2,982
102.8
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,427
$
1,378
$
1,049
76.1
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
748
$
247
$
501
NM
Total used
$
2,182
$
1,163
$
1,019
87.6
%
F&I PRU
$
2,325
$
2,018
$
307
15.2
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
352.0
$
241.0
$
110.9
46.0
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
346.8
$
246.9
$
99.9
40.5
%
SG&A as % gross profit
60.9
%
59.5
%
1.4
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.0
%
61.0
%
(1.0)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
5,371.4
$
4,406.6
$
964.9
21.9
%
Used vehicle retail sales
3,356.3
2,348.5
1,007.8
42.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
232.2
169.4
62.7
37.0
%
Total used
3,588.5
2,517.9
1,070.5
42.5
%
Parts and service sales
1,361.4
1,162.6
198.8
17.1
%
F&I, net
525.0
416.3
108.6
26.1
%
Total revenues
$
10,846.3
$
8,503.4
$
2,342.9
27.6
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
533.4
$
272.4
$
261.0
95.8
%
Used vehicle retail sales
281.8
162.8
118.9
73.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
17.3
7.7
9.6
123.9
%
Total used
299.0
170.5
128.5
75.3
%
Parts and service sales
732.1
626.8
105.4
16.8
%
F&I, net
525.0
416.3
108.6
26.1
%
Total gross profit
$
2,089.5
$
1,486.0
$
603.5
40.6
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.9
%
6.2
%
3.7
%
Used vehicle retail sales
8.4
%
6.9
%
1.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
7.4
%
4.6
%
2.9
%
Total used
8.3
%
6.8
%
1.6
%
Parts and service sales
53.8
%
53.9
%
(0.1)
%
Total gross margin
19.3
%
17.5
%
1.8
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
118,211
105,022
13,189
12.6
%
Retail used vehicles sold
125,409
108,411
16,998
15.7
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
24,790
24,679
111
0.4
%
Total used
150,199
133,090
17,109
12.9
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
45,439
$
41,959
$
3,481
8.3
%
Used vehicle retail
$
26,763
$
21,663
$
5,100
23.5
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
4,512
$
2,593
$
1,918
74.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,247
$
1,502
$
745
49.6
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
697
$
313
$
384
122.9
%
Total used
$
1,991
$
1,281
$
710
55.4
%
F&I PRU
$
2,155
$
1,951
$
204
10.5
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
1,234.9
$
947.0
$
287.9
30.4
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
1,229.6
$
942.3
$
287.3
30.5
%
SG&A as % gross profit
59.1
%
63.7
%
(4.6)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.8
%
63.4
%
(4.6)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
263.6
$
221.7
$
41.9
18.9
%
$
6.4
16.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
262.0
177.4
84.5
47.6
%
6.2
44.1
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
35.2
35.8
(0.6)
(1.7)
%
0.8
(3.9)
%
Total used
297.1
213.2
83.9
39.4
%
7.0
36.1
%
Parts and service sales
59.6
55.3
4.3
7.7
%
1.3
5.3
%
F&I, net
14.6
11.6
3.0
25.9
%
0.3
23.7
%
Total revenues
$
634.9
$
501.9
$
133.1
26.5
%
$
14.9
23.5
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
22.8
$
12.3
$
10.5
85.8
%
$
0.3
83.5
%
Used vehicle retail sales
19.5
10.8
8.7
80.1
%
0.5
75.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.1
0.1
0.9
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
20.6
11.0
9.6
87.7
%
0.6
82.0
%
Parts and service sales
35.1
31.4
3.7
11.9
%
0.8
9.5
%
F&I, net
14.6
11.6
3.0
25.9
%
0.3
23.7
%
Total gross profit
$
93.1
$
66.2
$
26.9
40.6
%
$
1.9
37.8
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.6
%
5.5
%
3.1
%
Used vehicle retail sales
7.5
%
6.1
%
1.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.1
%
0.4
%
2.7
%
Total used
6.9
%
5.1
%
1.8
%
Parts and service sales
59.0
%
56.7
%
2.2
%
Total gross margin
14.7
%
13.2
%
1.5
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
6,545
6,260
285
4.6
%
Retail used vehicles sold
8,032
6,926
1,106
16.0
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
3,232
4,134
(902)
(21.8)
%
Total used
11,264
11,060
204
1.8
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
40,279
$
35,423
$
4,856
13.7
%
$
971
11.0
%
Used vehicle retail
$
32,619
$
25,620
$
6,998
27.3
%
$
772
24.3
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
3,482
$
1,959
$
1,522
77.7
%
$
43
75.5
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,431
$
1,566
$
866
55.3
%
$
61
51.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
333
$
32
$
302
NM
$
41
NM
Total used
$
1,829
$
992
$
837
84.3
%
$
56
78.7
%
F&I PRU
$
999
$
878
$
122
13.9
%
$
17
11.9
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
69.0
$
49.4
$
19.6
39.7
%
$
1.5
36.7
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
69.0
$
51.6
$
17.4
33.7
%
$
1.4
31.0
%
SG&A as % gross profit
74.1
%
74.6
%
(0.5)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
74.1
%
77.9
%
(3.8)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,133.3
$
1,021.8
$
111.5
10.9
%
$
77.3
3.3
%
Used vehicle retail sales
1,082.5
707.2
375.4
53.1
%
68.2
43.4
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
133.6
126.4
7.2
5.7
%
8.1
(0.7)
%
Total used
1,216.1
833.5
382.6
45.9
%
76.3
36.7
%
Parts and service sales
229.8
194.8
34.9
17.9
%
14.0
10.7
%
F&I, net
56.4
46.6
9.8
21.0
%
3.6
13.3
%
Total revenues
$
2,635.6
$
2,096.8
$
538.8
25.7
%
$
172.1
17.5
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
77.4
$
47.0
$
30.4
64.8
%
$
4.9
54.3
%
Used vehicle retail sales
72.5
42.1
30.4
72.1
%
4.5
61.4
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
7.6
2.5
5.1
NM
0.6
NM
Total used
80.1
44.6
35.5
79.6
%
5.1
68.2
%
Parts and service sales
137.3
109.9
27.4
24.9
%
8.4
17.3
%
F&I, net
56.4
46.6
9.8
21.0
%
3.6
13.3
%
Total gross profit
$
351.2
$
248.1
$
103.1
41.5
%
$
21.9
32.7
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.8
%
4.6
%
2.2
%
Used vehicle retail sales
6.7
%
6.0
%
0.7
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.7
%
1.9
%
3.7
%
Total used
6.6
%
5.3
%
1.2
%
Parts and service sales
59.7
%
56.4
%
3.3
%
Total gross margin
13.3
%
11.8
%
1.5
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
27,861
29,684
(1,823)
(6.1)
%
Retail used vehicles sold
36,448
29,091
7,357
25.3
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
14,696
15,651
(955)
(6.1)
%
Total used
51,144
44,742
6,402
14.3
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
40,678
$
34,424
$
6,254
18.2
%
$
2,776
10.1
%
Used vehicle retail
$
29,701
$
24,309
$
5,392
22.2
%
$
1,871
14.5
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
2,779
$
1,583
$
1,196
75.6
%
$
177
64.4
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
1,988
$
1,448
$
540
37.3
%
$
124
28.8
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
516
$
157
$
359
NM
$
38
NM
Total used
$
1,565
$
997
$
569
57.1
%
$
99
47.1
%
F&I PRU
$
878
$
793
$
84
10.6
%
$
56
3.5
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
242.2
$
191.2
$
51.0
26.7
%
$
15.2
18.7
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
241.1
$
192.2
$
48.9
25.4
%
$
15.0
17.6
%
SG&A as % gross profit
69.0
%
77.1
%
(8.1)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.7
%
77.5
%
(8.8)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,485.2
$
1,529.5
$
(44.4)
(2.9)
%
$
5.8
(3.3)
%
Used vehicle retail sales
1,041.9
795.8
246.1
30.9
%
5.5
30.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
82.6
81.9
0.7
0.8
%
0.7
—
%
Total used
1,124.5
877.7
246.8
28.1
%
6.2
27.4
%
Parts and service sales
399.5
346.7
52.8
15.2
%
1.2
14.9
%
F&I, net
137.6
126.2
11.4
9.0
%
0.2
8.8
%
Total revenues
$
3,146.7
$
2,880.1
$
266.6
9.3
%
$
13.4
8.8
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
172.1
$
99.4
$
72.7
73.1
%
$
0.2
72.8
%
Used vehicle retail sales
82.5
47.7
34.9
73.1
%
0.4
72.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
4.3
1.6
2.7
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
86.9
49.3
37.6
76.2
%
0.6
75.1
%
Parts and service sales
210.6
189.3
21.2
11.2
%
0.7
10.9
%
F&I, net
137.6
126.2
11.4
9.0
%
0.2
8.8
%
Total gross profit
$
607.1
$
464.2
$
142.8
30.8
%
$
1.7
30.4
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.6
%
6.5
%
5.1
%
Used vehicle retail sales
7.9
%
6.0
%
1.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.2
%
2.0
%
3.3
%
Total used
7.7
%
5.6
%
2.1
%
Parts and service sales
52.7
%
54.6
%
(1.9)
%
Total gross margin
19.3
%
16.1
%
3.2
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
31,441
36,391
(4,950)
(13.6)
%
Retail used vehicles sold
34,088
33,361
727
2.2
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,487
10,291
(2,804)
(27.2)
%
Total used
41,575
43,652
(2,077)
(4.8)
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
47,237
$
42,031
$
5,206
12.4
%
$
183
11.9
%
Used vehicle retail
$
30,565
$
23,854
$
6,710
28.1
%
$
162
27.5
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
5,473
$
2,732
$
2,741
100.3
%
$
8
100.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,421
$
1,429
$
992
69.4
%
$
13
68.5
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
579
$
158
$
421
NM
$
17
NM
Total used
$
2,089
$
1,129
$
960
85.0
%
$
14
83.8
%
F&I PRU
$
2,099
$
1,809
$
290
16.0
%
$
4
15.8
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
377.9
$
290.2
$
87.7
30.2
%
$
1.2
29.8
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
371.6
$
292.9
$
78.6
26.8
%
$
1.2
26.4
%
SG&A as % gross profit
62.3
%
62.5
%
(0.3)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.2
%
63.1
%
(1.9)
%
Operating margin %
6.7
%
5.1
%
1.6
%
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.9
%
5.3
%
1.6
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
6,249.4
$
5,367.7
$
881.7
16.4
%
$
74.1
15.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
4,287.7
3,018.1
1,269.6
42.1
%
64.3
39.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
355.6
292.0
63.6
21.8
%
7.8
19.1
%
Total used
4,643.3
3,310.1
1,333.2
40.3
%
72.1
38.1
%
Parts and service sales
1,531.5
1,334.7
196.8
14.7
%
12.9
13.8
%
F&I, net
565.1
457.9
107.2
23.4
%
3.5
22.7
%
Total revenues
$
12,989.3
$
10,470.4
$
2,518.9
24.1
%
$
163.4
22.5
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
583.8
$
315.4
$
268.4
85.1
%
$
4.7
83.6
%
Used vehicle retail sales
340.9
203.3
137.6
67.7
%
4.3
65.6
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
23.9
10.1
13.9
138.0
%
0.6
132.4
%
Total used
364.8
213.4
151.5
71.0
%
4.8
68.7
%
Parts and service sales
836.3
724.1
112.2
15.5
%
7.8
14.4
%
F&I, net
565.1
457.9
107.2
23.4
%
3.5
22.7
%
Total gross profit
$
2,350.1
$
1,710.8
$
639.2
37.4
%
$
20.7
36.2
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.3
%
5.9
%
3.5
%
Used vehicle retail sales
8.0
%
6.7
%
1.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.7
%
3.4
%
3.3
%
Total used
7.9
%
6.4
%
1.4
%
Parts and service sales
54.6
%
54.3
%
0.4
%
Total gross margin
18.1
%
16.3
%
1.8
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
140,113
133,155
6,958
5.2
%
Retail used vehicles sold
156,251
135,521
20,730
15.3
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
37,943
39,763
(1,820)
(4.6)
%
Total used
194,194
175,284
18,910
10.8
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
44,602
$
40,312
$
4,291
10.6
%
$
529
9.3
%
Used vehicle retail
$
27,441
$
22,271
$
5,171
23.2
%
$
412
21.4
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
4,167
$
2,369
$
1,798
75.9
%
$
33
74.5
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,182
$
1,500
$
682
45.4
%
$
27
43.6
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
630
$
253
$
378
149.4
%
$
15
143.6
%
Total used
$
1,879
$
1,217
$
662
54.4
%
$
25
52.3
%
F&I PRU
$
1,907
$
1,704
$
203
11.9
%
$
12
11.2
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
1,415.9
$
1,123.3
$
292.6
26.0
%
$
14.0
24.8
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
1,407.1
$
1,114.2
$
292.8
26.3
%
$
13.9
25.0
%
SG&A as % gross profit
60.2
%
65.7
%
(5.4)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.9
%
65.1
%
(5.3)
%
Operating margin %
6.6
%
4.7
%
1.9
%
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.7
%
5.0
%
1.7
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,246.1
$
1,309.3
$
(63.2)
(4.8)
%
Used vehicle retail sales
808.1
620.0
188.1
30.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
49.5
46.3
3.2
6.9
%
Total used
857.6
666.3
191.3
28.7
%
Parts and service sales
346.9
294.4
52.4
17.8
%
F&I, net
123.9
114.8
9.2
8.0
%
Total revenues
$
2,574.5
$
2,384.8
$
189.7
8.0
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
151.7
$
87.2
$
64.4
73.9
%
Used vehicle retail sales
65.1
36.9
28.1
76.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.3
1.5
1.8
122.4
%
Total used
68.4
38.4
30.0
78.0
%
Parts and service sales
179.7
159.4
20.3
12.7
%
F&I, net
123.9
114.8
9.2
8.0
%
Total gross profit
$
523.7
$
399.8
$
123.9
31.0
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
12.2
%
6.7
%
5.5
%
Used vehicle retail sales
8.1
%
6.0
%
2.1
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.7
%
3.2
%
3.5
%
Total used
8.0
%
5.8
%
2.2
%
Parts and service sales
51.8
%
54.1
%
(2.3)
%
Total gross margin
20.3
%
16.8
%
3.6
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
25,621
30,194
(4,573)
(15.1)
%
Retail used vehicles sold
27,197
26,539
658
2.5
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
4,587
6,194
(1,607)
(25.9)
%
Total used
31,784
32,733
(949)
(2.9)
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
48,636
$
43,364
$
5,273
12.2
%
Used vehicle retail
$
29,714
$
23,361
$
6,353
27.2
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
5,920
$
2,889
$
3,031
104.9
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,392
$
1,391
$
1,001
71.9
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
727
$
242
$
485
NM
Total used
$
2,152
$
1,174
$
978
83.3
%
F&I PRU
$
2,346
$
2,023
$
324
16.0
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
317.7
$
240.2
$
77.5
32.3
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
311.3
$
242.9
$
68.4
28.2
%
SG&A as % gross profit
60.7
%
60.1
%
0.6
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.4
%
60.8
%
(1.3)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
5,169.5
$
4,351.4
$
818.2
18.8
%
Used vehicle retail sales
3,274.3
2,316.7
957.6
41.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
227.7
166.1
61.6
37.1
%
Total used
3,502.0
2,482.8
1,019.3
41.1
%
Parts and service sales
1,321.2
1,150.3
170.9
14.9
%
F&I, net
510.9
411.8
99.1
24.1
%
Total revenues
$
10,503.6
$
8,396.2
$
2,107.5
25.1
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
510.7
$
268.7
$
242.0
90.1
%
Used vehicle retail sales
273.0
161.6
111.4
69.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
16.5
7.6
8.9
116.6
%
Total used
289.4
169.2
120.3
71.1
%
Parts and service sales
710.0
619.1
90.9
14.7
%
F&I, net
510.9
411.8
99.1
24.1
%
Total gross profit
$
2,021.0
$
1,468.8
$
552.3
37.6
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.9
%
6.2
%
3.7
%
Used vehicle retail sales
8.3
%
7.0
%
1.4
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
7.2
%
4.6
%
2.7
%
Total used
8.3
%
6.8
%
1.5
%
Parts and service sales
53.7
%
53.8
%
(0.1)
%
Total gross margin
19.2
%
17.5
%
1.7
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
113,854
103,722
10,132
9.8
%
Retail used vehicles sold
122,653
106,809
15,844
14.8
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
24,125
24,251
(126)
(0.5)
%
Total used
146,778
131,060
15,718
12.0
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
45,405
$
41,952
$
3,453
8.2
%
Used vehicle retail
$
26,696
$
21,690
$
5,006
23.1
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
4,486
$
2,591
$
1,895
73.1
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,225
$
1,513
$
713
47.1
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
683
$
314
$
369
117.8
%
Total used
$
1,972
$
1,291
$
681
52.8
%
F&I PRU
$
2,160
$
1,956
$
204
10.4
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
1,193.6
$
936.0
$
257.7
27.5
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
1,185.4
$
928.1
$
257.3
27.7
%
SG&A as % gross profit
59.1
%
63.7
%
(4.7)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.7
%
63.2
%
(4.5)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
239.0
$
220.2
$
18.8
8.6
%
$
5.8
5.9
%
Used vehicle retail sales
233.8
175.8
57.9
33.0
%
5.5
29.8
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
33.1
35.6
(2.5)
(7.0)
%
0.7
(9.0)
%
Total used
266.9
211.4
55.4
26.2
%
6.2
23.3
%
Parts and service sales
52.6
52.3
0.4
0.7
%
1.2
(1.6)
%
F&I, net
13.6
11.4
2.2
19.3
%
0.2
17.3
%
Total revenues
$
572.2
$
495.3
$
76.8
15.5
%
$
13.4
12.8
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
20.4
$
12.2
$
8.2
67.3
%
$
0.2
65.3
%
Used vehicle retail sales
17.5
10.7
6.7
62.7
%
0.4
58.6
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.0
0.1
0.9
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
18.5
10.9
7.6
70.0
%
0.6
64.7
%
Parts and service sales
30.8
29.9
0.9
3.1
%
0.7
0.8
%
F&I, net
13.6
11.4
2.2
19.3
%
0.2
17.3
%
Total gross profit
$
83.4
$
64.4
$
18.9
29.4
%
$
1.7
26.8
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.5
%
5.5
%
3.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
7.5
%
6.1
%
1.4
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.0
%
0.4
%
2.7
%
Total used
6.9
%
5.1
%
1.8
%
Parts and service sales
58.6
%
57.2
%
1.4
%
Total gross margin
14.6
%
13.0
%
1.6
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
5,820
6,197
(377)
(6.1)
%
Retail used vehicles sold
6,891
6,822
69
1.0
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
2,900
4,097
(1,197)
(29.2)
%
Total used
9,791
10,919
(1,128)
(10.3)
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
41,074
$
35,536
$
5,538
15.6
%
$
988
12.8
%
Used vehicle retail
$
33,925
$
25,775
$
8,150
31.6
%
$
802
28.5
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
3,509
$
1,970
$
1,539
78.1
%
$
42
76.0
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,535
$
1,574
$
961
61.1
%
$
64
57.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
344
$
32
$
313
NM
$
43
NM
Total used
$
1,886
$
995
$
891
89.6
%
$
58
83.7
%
F&I PRU
$
1,073
$
878
$
195
22.2
%
$
18
20.1
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
60.2
$
50.0
$
10.2
20.5
%
$
1.2
18.0
%
SG&A as % gross profit
72.2
%
77.6
%
(5.4)
%
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Increase/ (Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$
1,079.8
$
1,016.3
$
63.5
6.2
%
$
74.1
(1.0)
%
Used vehicle retail sales
1,013.4
701.5
312.0
44.5
%
64.3
35.3
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
127.9
125.9
1.9
1.5
%
7.8
(4.7)
%
Total used
1,141.3
827.4
313.9
37.9
%
72.1
29.2
%
Parts and service sales
210.3
184.4
25.9
14.0
%
12.9
7.0
%
F&I, net
54.3
46.1
8.1
17.6
%
3.5
10.0
%
Total revenues
$
2,485.7
$
2,074.3
$
411.4
19.8
%
$
163.4
12.0
%
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$
73.1
$
46.7
$
26.4
56.4
%
$
4.7
46.4
%
Used vehicle retail sales
68.0
41.7
26.2
62.8
%
4.3
52.6
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
7.4
2.4
5.0
NM
0.6
NM
Total used
75.4
44.2
31.2
70.6
%
4.8
59.7
%
Parts and service sales
126.3
105.0
21.3
20.2
%
7.8
12.8
%
F&I, net
54.3
46.1
8.1
17.6
%
3.5
10.0
%
Total gross profit
$
329.0
$
242.1
$
86.9
35.9
%
$
20.7
27.4
%
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.8
%
4.6
%
2.2
%
Used vehicle retail sales
6.7
%
6.0
%
0.8
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.8
%
1.9
%
3.9
%
Total used
6.6
%
5.3
%
1.3
%
Parts and service sales
60.0
%
56.9
%
3.1
%
Total gross margin
13.2
%
11.7
%
1.6
%
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
26,259
29,433
(3,174)
(10.8)
%
Retail used vehicles sold
33,598
28,712
4,886
17.0
%
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,818
15,512
(1,694)
(10.9)
%
Total used
47,416
44,224
3,192
7.2
%
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$
41,123
$
34,530
$
6,592
19.1
%
$
2,823
10.9
%
Used vehicle retail
$
30,163
$
24,431
$
5,732
23.5
%
$
1,914
15.6
%
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$
2,783
$
1,588
$
1,196
75.3
%
$
178
64.1
%
Used vehicle retail sales
$
2,023
$
1,454
$
569
39.1
%
$
127
30.4
%
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$
539
$
158
$
381
NM
$
40
NM
Total used
$
1,590
$
999
$
591
59.2
%
$
102
49.0
%
F&I PRU
$
907
$
794
$
113
14.2
%
$
58
6.9
%
Other:
SG&A expenses
$
222.2
$
187.3
$
34.9
18.6
%
$
14.0
11.2
%
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$
221.7
$
186.1
$
35.6
19.1
%
$
13.9
11.6
%
SG&A as % gross profit
67.5
%
77.4
%
(9.8)
%
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.4
%
76.9
%
(9.5)
%
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Loss on interest rate
Dealership
Acquisition costs
Legal matters
Non-GAAP adjusted
SG&A expenses
$
420.9
$
—
$
3.3
$
(9.1)
$
0.7
$
415.8
Income (loss) from operations
$
229.7
$
—
$
(3.3)
$
9.1
$
(0.7)
$
234.8
Floorplan interest expense
$
7.2
$
(3.4)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
3.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
206.5
$
3.4
$
(3.3)
$
9.1
$
(0.7)
$
215.0
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
43.3
0.7
(0.8)
2.0
(0.2)
45.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
163.2
2.6
(2.6)
7.1
(0.5)
169.9
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
5.5
0.1
(0.1)
0.2
—
5.7
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$
157.7
$
2.5
$
(2.5)
$
6.8
$
(0.5)
$
164.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$
9.06
$
0.15
$
(0.14)
$
0.39
$
(0.03)
$
9.43
Effective tax rate
21.0
%
21.0
%
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.7
%
61.9
%
Operating margin (2)
6.6
%
6.7
%
Pretax margin (3)
5.9
%
6.2
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
377.9
$
—
$
2.1
$
(9.1)
$
0.7
$
371.6
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.3
%
61.2
%
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$
210.4
$
—
$
(2.1)
$
9.1
$
(0.7)
$
216.8
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.7
%
6.9
%
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$
(76.1)
$
78.0
$
1.9
Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(2.6)
2.6
0.1
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$
(73.5)
$
75.3
$
1.8
Net income
$
87.1
$
84.6
$
171.7
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
2.9
2.9
5.8
Net income available to diluted common shares
$
84.2
$
81.8
$
165.9
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$
(4.23)
$
4.34
$
0.10
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
9.06
0.37
9.43
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.84
$
4.70
$
9.54
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and a loss on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Legal matters
Asset impairments
Non-GAAP adjusted
SG&A expenses
$
290.4
$
5.3
$
2.7
$
—
$
298.5
Asset impairments
$
13.9
$
—
$
—
$
(13.9)
$
—
Income (loss) from operations
$
148.1
$
(5.3)
$
(2.7)
$
13.9
$
153.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
126.2
$
(5.3)
$
(2.7)
$
13.9
$
132.1
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
27.4
(1.1)
(0.6)
3.3
29.0
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
98.8
(4.2)
(2.1)
10.6
103.1
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
3.5
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.4
3.7
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$
95.3
$
(4.0)
$
(2.1)
$
10.2
$
99.4
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$
5.36
$
(0.23)
$
(0.12)
$
0.58
$
5.59
Effective tax rate
21.7
%
22.0
%
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.6
%
63.4
%
Operating margin (2)
5.1
%
5.3
%
Pretax margin (3)
4.3
%
4.5
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
290.2
$
—
$
2.7
$
—
$
292.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.5
%
63.1
%
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$
146.6
$
—
$
(2.7)
$
9.1
$
153.0
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.1
%
5.3
%
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 1.3
$ —
$ 1.3
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
—
—
—
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 1.2
$ —
$ 1.2
Net income
$ 100.1
$ 4.3
$ 104.4
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
3.6
0.2
3.7
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 96.5
$ 4.1
$ 100.7
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.07
$ —
$ 0.07
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
5.36
0.23
5.59
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 5.43
$ 0.23
$ 5.66
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
U.S.
Loss on interest rate swaps
Catastrophic events
Dealership and real estate transactions
Acquisition costs
Legal matters
Asset impairments
Tax rate changes
Non-
SG&A expenses
$
1,477.2
$
—
$
(2.8)
$
4.4
$
(13.4)
$
5.3
$
—
$
—
$
1,470.7
Asset impairments
$
1.7
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(1.7)
$
—
$
—
Income (loss) from operations
$
884.4
$
—
$
2.8
$
(4.4)
$
13.4
$
(5.3)
$
1.7
$
—
$
892.6
Floorplan interest expense
$
27.6
$
(4.8)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
22.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
800.9
$
4.8
$
2.8
$
(4.4)
$
13.4
$
(5.3)
$
1.7
$
—
$
813.9
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
175.5
1.1
0.6
(1.0)
3.0
(1.2)
0.4
1.9
180.3
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
625.4
3.7
2.2
(3.4)
10.5
(4.2)
1.3
(1.9)
633.7
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
21.0
0.1
0.1
(0.1)
0.4
(0.1)
—
(0.1)
21.3
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$
604.4
$
3.6
$
2.1
$
(3.3)
$
10.1
$
(4.0)
$
1.3
$
(1.8)
$
612.4
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$
34.11
$
0.20
$
0.12
$
(0.19)
$
0.57
$
(0.23)
$
0.07
$
(0.10)
$
34.55
Effective tax rate
21.9
%
22.1
%
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.5
%
60.3
%
Operating margin (2)
6.6
%
6.6
%
Pretax margin (3)
5.9
%
6.0
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
1,415.9
$
—
$
(2.8)
$
2.1
$
(13.4)
$
5.3
$
—
$
—
$
1,407.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.2
%
59.9
%
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$
858.0
$
—
$
2.8
$
(2.1)
$
13.4
$
(5.3)
$
1.7
$
—
$
868.5
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.6
%
6.7
%
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (73.3)
$ 81.8
$ 8.5
Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(2.5)
2.8
0.3
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (70.9)
$ 79.1
$ 8.2
Net income
$ 552.1
$ 90.0
$ 642.1
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
18.5
3.0
21.6
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 533.6
$ 87.0
$ 620.6
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (4.00)
$ 4.47
$ 0.46
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
34.11
0.45
34.55
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 30.11
$ 4.91
$ 35.02
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, asset impairment charges and a loss on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31, 2020
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and real estate transactions
Severance costs
Legal matters
Out-of-period adjustment
Asset impairments
Loss on extinguishment of debt
Non-GAAP adjusted
SG&A expenses
$
1,138.2
$
5.3
$
(1.2)
$
2.7
$
(10.6)
$
—
$
—
$
1,134.5
Asset impairments
$
26.7
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(26.7)
$
—
$
—
Income (loss) from operations
$
495.7
$
(5.3)
$
1.2
$
(2.7)
$
10.6
$
26.7
$
—
$
526.1
Loss on extinguishment of debt
$
13.7
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(13.7)
$
—
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
380.8
$
(5.3)
$
1.2
$
(2.7)
$
10.6
$
26.7
$
13.7
$
424.9
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
84.2
(1.1)
0.2
(0.6)
0.8
5.5
3.0
92.0
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
296.7
(4.2)
1.0
(2.1)
9.7
21.2
10.7
333.0
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
10.6
(0.2)
—
(0.1)
0.3
0.8
0.4
11.9
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$
286.0
$
(4.0)
$
1.0
$
(2.1)
$
9.4
$
20.4
$
10.3
$
321.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$
16.06
$
(0.23)
$
0.05
$
(0.12)
$
0.53
$
1.15
$
0.58
$
18.03
Effective tax rate
22.1
%
21.6
%
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.6
%
65.4
%
Operating margin (2)
4.7
%
5.0
%
Pretax margin (3)
3.6
%
4.0
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
1,123.3
$
—
$
(1.2)
$
2.7
$
(10.6)
$
—
$
—
$
1,114.2
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.7
%
65.1
%
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$
493.8
$
—
$
1.2
$
(2.7)
$
10.6
$
21.9
$
—
$
524.7
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.7
%
5.0
%
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (10.2)
$ 10.8
$ 0.6
Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(0.4)
0.4
—
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (9.8)
$ 10.4
$ 0.6
Net income
$ 286.5
$ 47.1
$ 333.5
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
10.3
1.7
12.0
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 276.2
$ 45.4
$ 321.6
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.55)
$ 0.58
$ 0.03
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
16.06
1.97
18.03
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 15.51
$ 2.55
$ 18.06
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, asset impairment charges and a loss on extinguishment of debt.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$
352.0
$
3.3
$
(9.1)
$
0.7
$
346.8
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.9
%
60.0
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
317.7
$
2.1
$
(9.1)
$
0.7
$
311.3
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.7
%
59.4
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Legal
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$
241.0
$
3.1
$
2.7
$
246.9
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.5
%
61.0
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
240.2
$
—
$
2.7
$
242.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.1
%
60.8
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic events
Dealership
Acquisition costs
Legal matters
Non-GAAP adjusted
SG&A expenses
$
1,234.9
$
(2.8)
$
5.0
$
(12.9)
$
5.3
$
1,229.6
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.1
%
58.8
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
1,193.6
$
(2.8)
$
2.1
$
(12.9)
$
5.3
$
1,185.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.1
%
58.7
%
Year Ended December 31, 2020
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Legal
Out-of-
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$
947.0
$
3.1
$
2.7
$
(10.6)
$
942.3
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.7
%
63.4
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
936.0
$
—
$
2.7
$
(10.6)
$
928.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.7
%
63.2
%
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$
49.4
$
2.2
$
51.6
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
74.6
%
77.9
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
50.0
$
—
$
50.0
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
77.6
%
77.6
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$
242.2
$
(0.6)
$
(0.6)
$
241.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.0
%
68.7
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
222.2
$
—
$
(0.6)
$
221.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.5
%
67.4
%
Year Ended December 31, 2020
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Severance costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$
191.2
$
2.2
$
(1.2)
$
192.2
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
77.1
%
77.5
%
Same Store SG&A expenses
$
187.3
$
—
$
(1.2)
$
186.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
77.4
%
76.9
%
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
