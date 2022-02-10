Superior HealthPlan Partners with Goodside Health to Bring Telehealth to Texas Schools

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodside Health, the state's leading provider of school-based telehealth and screening services, has partnered with Superior HealthPlan to bring virtual care to children in school districts across Texas. The partnership allows children to see a medical provider, virtually, while at school to address a variety of health concerns or illnesses.

"Telehealth has become increasingly important because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan, a leading managed care organization in the state. "Our goal in working with Goodside Health is to make it easier for children – whether a member of Superior HealthPlan or not – to have access to high-quality care when they need it."

SchoolMed, Goodside Health's innovative school-based telehealth program, enables students and staff to see an age-appropriate doctor or nurse practitioner to evaluate, diagnose and provide treatment for common conditions and ailments in the convenient setting of school. Designed to empower school nurses, SchoolMed provides districts with the tools and resources to maintain a safe, healthy environment with a focus on academic achievement.

Goodside Health currently partners with more than 70 districts across Texas. SchoolMed partners also receive on-site rapid COVID-19, flu and strep tests as well as over-the-counter medications such as pain relievers, allergy medications, and other necessary supplies to deliver top quality care, all at no cost to the school.

"We are honored to join Superior HealthPlan to bring the quality, timely care available through our programs to even more children in schools across the state," said Tracy Spinner, Goodside Health Vice President of Education and Strategic Initiatives. "This partnership is making physical and behavioral healthcare more accessible for those who need it most."

Additionally, the partnership will support members of the state's STAR Health Medicaid program for children and youth in foster care. As the sole provider of STAR Health coverage, Superior HealthPlan is working with Goodside Health to offer on-demand telehealth services statewide to those members as well the critical Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) 2.0 Assessments in the El Paso area.

"We're excited to utilize this partnership to support the children and youth we serve in the Texas foster care system," said Dr. Harmon. "Combined with the many other innovative programs and services we offer, this partnership should positively impact the STAR Health community."

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to physical health, mental health, and telehealth services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our purpose of closing gaps in children's healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit www.goodsidehealth.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,800 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

