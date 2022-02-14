SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ECOL, EYES, ZGNX, FLMN

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)'s sale to Republic Services, Inc. for $48.00 per share in cash. If you are a US Ecology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES)'s merger with Nano Precision Medical, Inc. If you are a Second Sight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)'s sale to UCB. Under the terms of the agreement, UCB would acquire Zogenix for $26.00 per share in cash, plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00 per share upon EU approval by December 31, 2023, of FINTEPLA®. If you are a Zogenix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN)'s merger with Desert Peak Minerals. Upon completion of the merger, assuming no adjustments to the equity consideration for Desert Peak's net debt, Desert Peak's equityholders will own approximately 73% and existing Falcon shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company. If you are a Falcon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

