OFC 2022 Exhibitors to Showcase Innovative Products, Technologies, and Interoperability Shaping Today's Optical Communications and Data Center Advancements Hundreds of leading global organizations will demonstrate and discuss data-center connectivity, interoperability, 5G network upgrades, next-generation optical access, and open networking innovation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC ) will feature hundreds of the industry's most innovative companies showcasing the optical innovations, products, technology, and research powering communications networks globally.

OFC, the premier international event for the latest advances in optical communications and networking, is being held 06-10 March 2022 (Exhibits open 08-10 March) at the San Diego Convention Center.

Hundreds of the industry's most influential global brands that are transforming the landscape for telecom and data center services, equipment, and information exhibit at OFC to launch new products and innovations, reconnect with customers and conduct business.

From its exhibits to business and technical programming, OFC represents the entire ecosystem—from research to marketplace, from components to systems and networks. As the single-most-important annual event in optical communications and networking, OFC is the go-to source for technology experts, business leaders, researchers, and engineers seeking market intelligence, insight, and trends on new products.

"OFC's exhibitors are shaping the future communications networks and helping connect our world at lightning speed," said OFC General Chairs Shinji Matsuo, David Plant and Jun Shan Wey. "This year's show floor boasts a broad spectrum of product areas — data center optics, co-packaged optics and electronics targeting pluggable form factors, high performance photonic integrated circuits, emerging network architecture in 5G and edge computing, access networks, high performance, and neuromorphic computing, quantum communications, satellite optical networks and more."

Exhibit Highlights

Hundreds of companies will use OFC to unveil innovations, including AC Photonics; Advanced Microoptic Systems GmbH; Aerotech Inc.; Aragon Photonics Labs; Broadcom, Inc.; CIENA Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Corning Incorporated; East Photonics, Inc.; Go!Foton; Infinera; Intel; LIGENTEC; Keysight Technologies; Lumentum; Murata; Nokia; NTT Advanced Technology Corporation; NTT Electronics Corporation; Santec USA; Semtech Corporation; Tektronix, Inc.; Viavi Solutions and VPIphotonics.

Exhibitors with a local San Diego presence include Fiberon Technologies, Inc., Intraratio; Kyocera International, Inc.; OEwaves, Inc. and Presidio Components, Inc. A current list of exhibiting companies and floorplan can be found here.

Show Floor Business Programming

This year's show floor programming, 08 - 10 March, will encompass three theaters and feature Market Watch , the Network Operator Summit , the Data Center Summit, and more than 15 additional programs. Panels of experts and key industry organizations will provide high-level perspectives on the state of the industry, hot topics, and perspectives on current and future challenges and solutions. Technologies to be discussed include intra and inter-data center connectivity, infrastructure, and machine learning/automation. Industry groups such as the Ethernet Alliance, DARPA, and Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) will provide updates on the technology developments, specifications, and implementations.

Interoperability Demonstrations

Five industry-leading organizations will host discussions and live demonstrations on breakthrough technologies and industry interoperability efforts. Technology areas to be showcased include: 400Gbps coherent transmission over a C+L-band line system, 25 Gigabit Ethernet, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, and 800GbE, OpenROADM MSA compliant optical transport, 400ZR optics, co-packaging architectures, common electrical I/O (CEI) channels, FlexE and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS).

Career Zone

The OFC Career Zone connects leading companies with qualified candidates. Employers and job seekers can meet in-person during the conference at the OFC Career Zone. There will also several special events and speakers during the week. Check the website for details. For virtual participants, OFC offers a virtual OFC e-Career Center that includes a large database of resumes and job opening listings.

A complete listing of special events can be found here.

Health and Safety:

OFC Management is committed to the health and safety of conference participants and is following global, federal, state, and local health guidelines in preparation for OFC 2022. All conference attendees, exhibitors, vendors and staff must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination with photo ID, and wear a mask in the San Diego Convention Center at all times except when actively eating and drinking. Please visit the health and safety page for additional information on requirements and procedures for entering the conference, including vaccine and mask guidelines.

Registration Information:

Credentialed media and analysts who wish to cover OFC can find registration and other essential information in the OFC media room .

About OFC

The 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections, and move businesses forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2022 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 06-10 March 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. Follow OFC on Twitter @OFCConference , learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn , and watch highlights on OFC YouTube .

