Intelligent Transportation Systems for Smarter Traffic Connections

TAIPEI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading industrial computer manufacturer, has announced a comprehensive series of high-reliability embedded solutions designed for the smart transportation that requires reliable and high-performance AIoT edge computing.

Smart transportation has shined in AIoT applications recently. Being part of the smart city, all demands for infrastructure, autonomous driving, parking management, fleet management, rail monitoring, and technological law enforcement are within the purview of smart transportation.

Covering wide and complex applications, the peripheral terminal devices in smart transportation are even more diverse. Furthermore, the design of software and hardware not only needs to achieve high versatility, but also needs to allow system suppliers to integrate and deploy immediately, while also reducing development and debugging time.

Based on the heightened market sense and customer feedback, DFI is committed to responding to market demands through its miniature, compact product line. It implements wide-temperature and wide-voltage designs for acclimating with various environments. DFI launches CS181, an industrial Mini-ITX tailored to infuse AI into intensive edge computing such as license plate recognition and traffic monitoring. In addition to supporting the MXM module to generate the performance required for deep learning and inference, its Mini-PCIe setup expands for 5G or Wi-Fi modules, allowing response to the dynamics at the edge in real-time.

In terms of product design focus, all of DFI's smart transportation product lines are built on the development principle of supporting 5G and AI processing capabilities to prepare for the mobile network layout and the large edge computing load.

One of the success cases is smart fleet management: some integrators have introduced DFI's industrial computers in the Taipei City Smart Bus Tracking System, which is installed on the bus to continuously link with dynamic information at bus stops. Its ability to withstand the stress test at the public transportation level is proven, and its stability is evident. Further, DFI releases transportation touch panel PC, VP070-M8M, which used in commercial fleets to record driving trajectories, and CANBus has been integrated to obtain vehicle hardware operation status. As an Android tablet based on the ARM platform, it greatly reduces deployment costs on the software side.

For rail and road applications, DFI also releases in-vehicle system, RC300-CS and VC300-CS, which are both durable computers equipped with MXM modules, which can handle autonomous driving and AI vision requirements. RC300-CS has passed EN50155 and other railway certifications, and it is equipped with multiple M12 PoE output functionality. Both computers support external mounted hard disks, designed in consideration for maintenance. They communicate with the vehicle's peripheral devices through multiple serial interfaces, while also meeting shock resistance and impact resistance standards.

More importantly, DFI provides standard products with extremely high versatility. In addition to assisting solution providers and to introducing their solutions intuitively, DFI also extends highly customized services for our products and components, including displays, cases, motherboards, etc. It flexibly provides feedback on market trends and anticipates various challenge factors that smart transportation applications must overcome, and has become a rapidly responsive force for industrial computers in various scenarios.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dfi.com/ or contact us.

Media Contact

View original content:

SOURCE DFI Inc.