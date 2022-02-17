LMS365's continued growth and reliability recognized in 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

AARHUS, Denmark, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 announced today that it has been recognized as a first-time Solid Performer on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is an independent vendor analysis provided by Fosway Group, the leading HR Industry Analyst in Europe. LMS365's position as a Solid Performer demonstrates the solution's sustained market performance and streamlined implementation, resulting in a satisfied and growing customer base spanning over 65 countries. The modern learning platform brings increased ease of adoption to businesses new to the learning and training space, as well as those working within the Microsoft 365 digital environment.

LMS365's direct integration with the Microsoft 365 suite of tools significantly lowers the barriers to entry for new and developed companies, while improving the end user adoption of these tools. As the solution is Microsoft-approved, ISO 27001 certified for information security, and verified by security experts Veracode, LMS365 remains confident in its ability to protect and safeguard users' learning experience. Additionally, the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems acknowledges LMS365's accessible price point by indicating the lower Total Cost of Ownership of the learning platform.

For these reasons and more, LMS365 is grateful to be represented for the first time in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ as a Solid Performer.

Henrick Jeberg, Chief Strategy Officer, LMS365, said: "We are proud to be acknowledged as a "Solid Performer" in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. As a new entrant in the report, we look forward to continuously proving our ability to execute on our vision. We remain focused on our goal to become the learning solution of choice for Microsoft Teams clients worldwide."

David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group, said: "LMS365 is a welcome addition to the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems and a relevant consideration for organisations using Microsoft Office365 who need something quick to implement, simple to use and with a low total cost of ownership. Customers benefit from the platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with existing MS tools."

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About LMS365

LMS365 has 1000+ enterprise and public customers in 60+ countries. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based learning platforms in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile, and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use, and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams.

