LOSSAN Agency Announces New Board of Directors Leadership for 2022

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara County Supervisor, and Jewel Edson, Solana Beach City Council Member, have been selected to lead the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency (Agency) Board of Directors (Board) in 2022 and provide oversight of key initiatives outlined in the LOSSAN Agency's annual business plan.

"I am pleased to welcome Director Hart into the role of Chair," said Donna DeMartino, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service. "His industry experience and leadership will benefit the LOSSAN Agency as we continue to address challenges presented by the pandemic and champion initiatives that will enhance travel along the rail corridor."

Hart was unanimously selected as Chair of the LOSSAN Agency Board. He previously served as the original manager of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Traffic Solutions program, promoting local green and sustainable transportation options. In addition to serving the community over many years as a Santa Barbara City Council Member, Planning Commissioner, and California Coastal Commissioner, Hart also served as the Deputy Executive Director for SBCAG, supporting regional efforts to widen the 101 freeway and improve bus and passenger rail service.

"I am honored to lead the LOSSAN Agency as the Chairman of the Board," Hart said. "I look forward to working with my fellow board members, staff, and partner agencies to further restore the Pacific Surfliner service and advance projects that will benefit the LOSSAN rail corridor both now and in the future."

Solana Beach City Council Member and small business owner Jewel Edson was selected to serve as Vice Chair of the LOSSAN Agency Board. She was elected to the city council in 2016 and reelected in 2020 following a productive history of participation and leadership on local and regional boards, committees, and commissions. In addition to her active city council role, she currently serves on the Board of Directors for the North County Transit District (NCTD), the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and other organizations.

Hart and Edson will guide the Board and provide oversight for key initiatives outlined in the LOSSAN Agency's annual business plan for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24. The business plan identifies the LOSSAN Agency's major goals and objectives for management of the Pacific Surfliner intercity rail service, as well as the budget necessary to administer, promote, and operate the service.

The LOSSAN Agency is governed by an 11-member Board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the LOSSAN rail corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

