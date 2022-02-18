Night Tempo 'Ladies In The City' THE FIRST MAJOR LABEL ALBUM FROM THE MAN BEHIND THE CITY POP BOOM

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Night Tempo, the South Korean producer/DJ in the recent international boom of City Pop, digitally released his first major label album Ladies In The City in December 2021. On April 8, 2022, the CD editions of the album will now be released in the U.S. via UMe. Ladies In The City will also be made available on clear colored vinyl and cassette on May 6. All four versions can now be pre-ordered, HERE.

The stories of the songs on Ladies In The City are set around the ladies living in the city in the 80s and 90s in Japan. The tracklisting includes all three preceding singles, "Love Actually (feat. Crystal Tea)," "Wonderland (feat. BONNIE PINK)," and "Night Light (feat. Sayumi Michishige)," as well as "Tokyo Rouge (feat. Maki Nomiya)."

The album features female singers from various generations and backgrounds, including Maki Nomiya, the former vocalist of the famous Shibuya-kei band from the 90s, PIZZICATO FIVE; the legendary City Pop singer Mariko Tone, famous for the theme song to TV anime series "Cat's Eye" in 1984; singer-songwriter BONNIE PINK, responsible for many hits in the 00s; one of the top voice actresses, singer Sumire Uesaka; legendary City Pop singer Yurie Kokubu; the former leader of Morning Musume, Sayumi Michishige; Miyu Takeuchi, a former member of AKB48 famous for attending Produce 48; singer-songwriter Sayaka Yamamoto, also once a member of AKB48 as well as NMB48; Otoha Totsuka, a member of rising idol group, Philosophy no Dance; and the up-and-coming South Korean singer Crystal Tea.

The album cover features the nostalgic illustration by the popular manga artist, Rie Kanou (Slow Motion wo Mōichido, Mobile Suit Gundam Bandiera), while the artwork is directed by highlights inc.

Limited Edition (CD)

10-inch papersleeve / album cover art sticker

Intro Wonderland feat. BONNIE PINK One Way My Love (feat. Sumire Uesaka ) Endless Mirage (feat. Mariko Tone ) I Don't Wanna (feat. Sayaka Yamamoto ) Tokyo Rouge (feat. Maki Nomiya) Night Light (feat. Sayumi Michishige) Love Actually (Re-edit) (feat. Crystal Tea ) Sentimental (feat. Miyu Takeuchi ) House Music (feat. Otoha Totsuka) Sweet Combination (feat. Yurie Kokubu ) Outro

Standard Edition (CD)

Album logo sticker (first press only)

Same tracklisting with Limited Edition

Cassette / LP

Side A

Intro Wonderland feat. BONNIE PINK One Way My Love (feat. Sumire Uesaka ) Endless Mirage (feat. Mariko Tone ) I Don't Wanna (feat. Sayaka Yamamoto ) Tokyo Rouge (feat. Maki Nomiya)

Side B

Night Light (feat. Sayumi Michishige) Love Actually (Re-edit) (feat. Crystal Tea ) Sentimental (feat. Miyu Takeuchi ) House Music (feat. Otoha Totsuka) Sweet Combination (feat. Yurie Kokubu ) Outro

ABOUT Night Tempo

South Korean artist Night Tempo turns the past into party-starting numbers of the present. Jung Kyung-ho's dance project draws from '80s funk and disco, particularly the shimmering sounds of Japanese pop. He's part curator, plucking tunes from artists he grew up loving and sharing these crystalline cuts to a 21st century crowd eager to be swept up in the sounds of yesteryear. He draws from these songs to make original numbers to create thumping floor fillers. Launched in 2015, Night Tempo has gone from creating bootleg remixes of hits by the likes of Tatsuro Yamashita and Mariya Takeuchi to YouTube success, to officially working with '80s pop superstars such as Wink, Anri, Miki Matsubara and more, as part of his Night Tempo Presents The Showa Groove series. Creating original tunes drawing inspiration from this period of music, Night Tempo has also started to bring his energetic live show to bigger stages, having played at venues across Asia, North America and more. He also appeared at the 2019 Fuji Rock Festival, one of the largest and most celebrated music festivals in Japan, where he started a late-night rave-up to the sound of Japanese City Pop. As the world slowly opens back up, he has his sights focused on bringing his retro-tinged party to listeners looking to let loose.

