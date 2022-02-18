Onion Global Named One of China's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it was named on the "21st Century Most Innovative Companies 50 (MIC50) in China 2021" list, in recognition of its outstanding innovative brand management. The annual 21st Century MIC50 list was jointly released by Southern Finance Omnimedia Corp. and 21st Century Business Herald.

A total of 50 highly innovative, commercially viable, and investment-worthy companies were selected among thousands of outstanding companies that were assessed on the selection criteria. Companies were chosen based on creative business ideas (creativity), ability to scale and grow (high growth), and high industry and social impact and value (value recognition). As an authoritative list tailored for Chinese companies, the 21st Century MIC50 list has become one of the key indicators of China's direction in the field of innovation, with the aim to discover, showcase and explore innovation in China. The 21st Century MIC50 list spans twelve sectors including new-generation information technology, smart manufacturing, new consumption, medicine, and life sciences.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "We are delighted to be included as one of the 21st Century MIC50 companies, which is a strong endorsement and recognition of our innovative operations of new consumer brands. As a global brand management group, Onion Global has built a closed-loop ecosystem, connecting the upstream and downstream communities across from product research and development, brand incubation, channel operation to marketing empowerment. With the accumulation of global supply chain resources, we will continue to focus on innovation across our brand portfolio, furthering our efforts in intelligent production, technological innovation, and global R&D. We will empower product innovation through smart technologies in the fields of biology, health, and wellness, and drive greater efficiencies through intelligence. Going forward, Onion Global will continue to leverage its ability to anticipate market trends, cater to the needs of a wider range of consumers and facilitate innovation in the industry to achieve further progress and breakthroughs.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

